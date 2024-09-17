VILE: Hillary Clinton Joins Rachel Maddow One Day After Assassination Attempt Calls Trump “a Danger to Our Country and World,” Calls to Jail Americans for Posting “Propaganda”

Hillary Clinton joined the Rachel Maddow show on Monday, one day after the second assassination attempt on President Trump in two months, and ramped up the hateful rhetoric that led to violent leftists trying to kill the Republican frontrunner.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. Officials later confirmed that the gunman, identified as 58-year-old Routh, targeted President Trump. However, it was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his weapon.

Hillary Clinton did not even condemn the violence against Trump before jumping on the attack and calling him a “danger to our country and the world.”

Rachel Maddow, in a scathing monologue before bringing Clinton on the show, appeared to downplay the severity of the incident before jumping into a nearly 12-minute anti-Trump rant, calling him racist, racist, and comparing him to Nazis.

Hillary Clinton joined the show and called for more hateful rhetoric against Trump and a “consistent narrative” from the press “about how dangerous Trump is,” calling him a “danger to our country and the world.”

WATCH:

Clinton: I don’t understand why it’s so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is. You know, the late, great journalist, Terry Evans, you know, one time, said that, you know, journalists should, you know, really try to achieve objectivity. And by that, he said, I mean, they should cover the object—well, the object in this case, is Donald Trump, his demagoguery, his danger to our country and the world—and stick with it.

Moments later, Clinton repeated the debunked 2016 Russia collusion conspiracy theory and called for criminal charges against Americans engaging in what she calls “propaganda.”

WATCH: