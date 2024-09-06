Victor Reacts: This is the Cost of Invasion (VIDEO)

Our country has been invaded during the Biden administration under the watch of Border Czar Kamala Harris.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) released a white paper detailing the abject failures of the border policies of the Biden-Harris administration and the devasting impact on America.

The paper details the consequences of releasing millions of illegals into the U.S. under Biden-Harris.

Roy shared the report on X saying, “My team compiled a summary of the Border Invasion perpetrated against the American people by the Harris-Biden regime – and it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Our country is being torn apart – from dangerous fentanyl to lawless criminals, from known terrorists to death and abuse of migrants, from massive financial costs to fundamental re-making of American society including non-citizen voters.”

“It’s purposeful – and the damage is far-reaching. Every journalist, politicians, and American should read this report and seethe with rage.”