Rep. Chip Roy Releases Report on Devastating Consequences of Biden-Harris Border Crisis

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) released a white paper detailing the abject failures of the border policies of the Biden-Harris administration and the devasting impact on America.

The paper details the consequences of releasing millions of illegals into the U.S. under Biden-Harris.

Roy shared the report on X saying, “My team compiled a summary of the Border Invasion perpetrated against the American people by the Harris-Biden regime – and it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Our country is being torn apart – from dangerous fentanyl to lawless criminals, from known terrorists to death and abuse of migrants, from massive financial costs to fundamental re-making of American society including non-citizen voters.”

“It’s purposeful – and the damage is far-reaching. Every journalist, politicians, and American should read this report and seethe with rage.”

Daily Caller News Foundation reports:

Among the white paper’s key findings: more than 8.5 million illegal migrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border since Biden entered office, surpassing the population of 37 states, with at least 5.6 million of them released into the country; a record-breaking 169 known or suspected terrorists were arrested the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2023, with at least 99 illegal migrants on the terror watchlist having been released into the U.S. between fiscal years 2021 and 2023; and fentanyl poisonings killed 75,000 Americans in 2023, averaging 200 deaths a day.

Roy also announced plans to convene a panel to discuss dangerous gangs of illegals infiltrating American cities.