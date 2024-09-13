UPDATE: Pro-Hamas Agitator Who Assaulted Pro-Israel Iraq War Veteran Identified – Has History of Calling for Destruction of America on Social Media

The low-life pro-Hamas protester who assaulted 47-year-old pro-Israel Iraq War veteran Scott Hayes in Newton, Massachusetts has been officially identified, and he has a sordid social media trail.

WHDH on Friday evening named 31-year-old Caleb Gannon of Newton as the person who assaulted Hayes and was subsequently suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach during a scuffle. The outlet reports that the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has applied for a criminal complaint charging Gannon with assault & battery.

WHDH also states that Gannon is expected to survive his injuries.

The Daily Wire’s Kassy Akiva, who first broke the story, has uncovered some disturbing details regarding Gannon. Old X posts from the agitator show that not only does he have a history of calling for America’s destruction, but he unsurprisingly condones Hamas’s evil actions.

LOOK:

The Gateway Pundit reported this morning that a supporter of Hamas was shot Thursday evening after assaulting a pro-Israel Iraq War veteran during a protest in Newton, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb.

According to The Daily Wire’s Kassy Akiva, the incident occurred when the assailant began shouting at a group of roughly ten pro-Israel protesters. Hayes was part of the group and identified as the shooter.

Witnesses revealed that Hayes was preparing to leave when the pro-Hamas agitator, who has not been identified, flipped off the pro-Israel protesters and started cursing them out.

The Hamas lover then charged across the street through traffic and tackled Hayes, who was holding an American flag. The two men started grappling on the ground.

During the fight, a gunshot rang out, leaving the Hamas protester severely wounded with life-threatening injuries.

Later Thursday evening, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced during a press conference later Thursday night that she is charging Hayes with two crimes: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury.

Hayes was arraigned in court Friday afternoon and was released on a $5,000 bond. The court ordered the veteran to wear a GPS-tracking device and assigned him a curfew so he could work.

Hayes faces over a decade in prison if convicted for merely fighting back. Talk about a travesty of justice.