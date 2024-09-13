Angry Palestinian Supporter Shot in the Stomach After Violently Attacking Pro-Israel Iraq War Veteran

A Palestinian supporter was shot Thursday evening after violently attacking a pro-Israel Iraq War veteran during a protest in Newton, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred when the assailant, who was wearing a Palestinian pin and had a surgical mask hanging from his neck, began shouting at a group of around ten pro-Israel protesters, according to Daily Wire.

He berated the group, calling them “sick” and accusing them of “defending genocide.”

The protesters, including veterans and other activists, were raising awareness about hostages taken by the Iranian regime and showing support for Israel by waving American, Israeli, and Pahlavi Iranian flags.

Scott Hayes, a 47-year-old Iraq War veteran from Framingham, Massachusetts, was part of the group.

According to witnesses, Hayes was preparing to leave when the assailant began to escalate the situation, showing his middle finger to the protesters and verbally assaulting them.

The man crossed the street, charged through traffic, and tackled Hayes, who was holding an American flag at the time. What began as a verbal confrontation quickly turned physical as the two men scuffled on the ground.

During the struggle, a gunshot rang out, leaving the attacker seriously wounded. Another video angle confirmed that the shot was fired while the two men were on the ground.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan confirmed at a press conference that Hayes, who had full legal possession of the firearm, discharged the weapon in the midst of the physical altercation, hitting the Palestinian supporter in the stomach.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Watch the video obtained by Daily Wire:

BREAKING: Anti-Israel man shot in stomach after charging through traffic to tackle a man at a pro-Israel demonstration outside Boston in Newton, Massachusetts. Footage obtained exclusively by @KassyAkiva: pic.twitter.com/nsGN3MQVAO — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 13, 2024

Here’s another video: