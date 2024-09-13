Outrageous! District Attorney Announces Iraq War Veteran Who Shot Pro-Hamas Agitator in Self-Defense will be Charged with Two ‘Crimes’ – Faces Several Years in Prison (VIDEO)

There is no justice for ordinary citizens who exercise self-defense in blue states as they prefer to reward the criminal instead.

The Gateway Pundit reported this morning that a supporter of Hamas was shot Thursday evening after assaulting a pro-Israel Iraq War veteran during a protest in Newton, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb.

According to The Daily Wire’s Kassy Akiva, the incident occurred when the assailant began shouting at a group of roughly ten pro-Israel protesters.

47-year-old Scott Hayes, an Iraq War veteran from Framingham, Massachusetts, was part of the group and identified as the shooter.

Witnesses revealed that Hayes was preparing to leave when the pro-Hamas agitator, who has not been identified, flipped off the pro-Israel protesters and started cursing them out.

The Hamas lover then charged across the street through traffic and tackled Hayes, who was holding an American flag. The two men started grappling on the ground.

During the fight, a gunshot rang out, leaving the Hamas protester severely wounded with life-threatening injuries.

Here are videos of the incident from two angles obtained by Akiva. In the second, Hayes is seen giving medical care to the person who assaulted him.

However, this clear-cut case in self-defense could cost Hayes his freedom in the People’s Republic of Massachusetts. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced during a press conference later Thursday night that she is charging Hayes with two crimes: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury.

Hayes faces over a decade in prison for merely fighting back. Talk about a travesty of justice.

Akiva reports Hayes will be arraigned in Newton District Court later today.