Union for Postal Workers, Responsible For Millions of Mail-In Ballots, Endorses Kamala Harris

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), which represents nearly 300,000 postal workers responsible for handling millions of mail-in ballots, has endorsed Kamala Harris over Donald Trump.

In a press statement, the NALC said that Harris and her running mate Tim Walz were greater friends of the union movement than Donald Trump:

The nation’s 290,000 active and retired city letter carriers represented by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) are proud to announce our endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz to serve as the next president and vice president of the United States. … As a local prosecutor, state attorney general, senator, and vice president, Kamala Harris is a proven supporter of working families, organized labor, and the Postal Service. As a senator, she was instrumental in advocating for essential relief for the Postal Service at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She served as vice president of the administration that signed the Postal Service Reform Act into law. She is a fierce defender of civil rights, voting rights, and our democratic system. Governor Walz is a union brother and veteran. He is a former public school teacher who has devoted his life to public service. As governor, he has kept working families at the forefront by enacting a paid family and medical leave program, child tax credits, and universal free school meals for all Minnesota students.

The endorsement will inevitably further undermine trust in America’s already broken electoral system, where mail-in ballots were weaponized during the 2020 presidential to tip the scales in favor of Joe Biden.

#ACTUALNEWS: National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) are proud to announce our endorsement of Vice President Kamala #Harris and Governor Tim #Walz to serve as the next president and vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/YPdXYFc6uL — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) September 12, 2024

There are also growing signs that postal workers are unable to handle the quantity of mail-in ballots and that they may once again be used in aid of the Democratic Party fraud machine.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit on Thursday, state officials across the country are warning that mail delivery issues could lead to the disenfranchisement of millions of voters in November.