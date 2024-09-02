TRUMP Releases Ad with Gold Star Families Blasting Kamala Harris — Who Has NOT Called Any of the Parents After a Bomber Blew Up Their Son or Daughter at the Kabul Airport — That Was Entirely Preventable

The Trump campaign has released a powerful video compilation featuring several Gold Star families who have long stood by President Trump.

These families, who lost their loved ones in the tragic Kabul Airport bombing during the Biden-Harris administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, accuse Harris of blatant disregard for military families and their sacrifices.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign released eight videos from the Gold Star families blasting Kamala, which has rapidly gained traction on social media.

The release of the video comes after the fake news media focused its attention on criticizing Trump for taking photos at Arlington National Cemetery, accusing him of using sacred ground for a political stunt.

The U.S. Army also condemned Trump for the so-called ‘photo op,’ while conveniently ignoring the role that President Biden’s decisions played in the deaths of these 13 service members.

Today, the Gold Star families released a joint statement and heartfelt video messages directly responding to Kamala Harris' recent statements attacking President Trump. The families expressed their outrage, stating:

"We, the families of the brave service members who were tragically killed in the Abbey Gate bombing, are appalled by Vice President Kamala Harris' recent attempts to politicize President Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery. President Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend the solemn ceremonies commemorating the three-year anniversary of our children's deaths. He was there to honor their sacrifice, yet Vice President Harris has disgracefully twisted this sacred moment into a political ploy."

The statement continues, placing the blame for their children’s deaths squarely on the shoulders of Harris and her administration:

"Vice President Harris bears responsibility for the deaths of our sons and daughters. Her administration's catastrophic mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal directly led to the murder of 13 service members, including our children. Despite our multiple requests for a meeting to discuss the loss of our loved ones, Vice President Harris has repeatedly ignored us, showing a complete lack of empathy and accountability. This refusal to face the consequences of her administration's decisions is a deep betrayal to us as Gold Star families."

President Trump responded to the families’ statement, expressing his gratitude and reaffirming his commitment to honoring their loved ones:

"I want to thank the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, are no longer with us. Thank you for saying you wanted me to stand with you at Arlington National Cemetery, and take pictures, that it was your request, not mine, but it was my Great Honor to do so. I WILL NEVER FORGET! Lightweight V.P. Kamala Harris tried turning it around, because they weren’t there, have never spoken to the families, and have no intention to do so."

On Sunday, the Trump campaign released the video compilation of the Gold Star families blasting Kamala Harris.

