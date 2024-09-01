POWERFUL: Gold Star Families Who Stood with President Trump Release Video Blasting Kamala Harris Unhinged Rhetoric

In a powerful and emotionally charged video, several Gold Star families who have long stood by President Trump have come forward to deliver a scathing critique of Kamala Harris.

This video, which has rapidly gained traction on social media, lays bare the deep frustrations these families harbor toward Harris, accusing her of blatant disregard for military families and their sacrifices since she took office.

The video was released just days after President Trump honored the 13 U.S. service members who tragically lost their lives three years ago during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

These brave men and women were killed in a suicide bombing outside Kabul Airport, an event that still haunts the nation.

Standing alongside the grieving families and fellow service members, Trump paid tribute to the fallen heroes in a solemn ceremony that was a stark contrast to the actions—or inactions—of the current administration.

However, instead of joining the nation in mourning, the mainstream media focused its energy on criticizing President Trump for taking photos at Arlington National Cemetery. Ignoring the sacrifices of these heroes, the media chose instead to sensationalize the event, accusing Trump of using sacred ground for a political stunt.

The U.S. Army, too, condemned Trump for the ‘photo op,’ while curiously avoiding any criticism of President Biden, whose decisions during the Afghanistan withdrawal directly led to the tragic deaths of these 13 service members.

In an official statement, the U.S. Army said, “Arlington National Cemetery routinely hosts public wreath-laying ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for individuals and groups who submit requests in advance. Participants in the August 26th ceremony and the subsequent Section 60 visit were made aware of federal laws, Army regulations, and DoD policies, which clearly prohibit political activities on cemetery grounds.”

The statement went on to detail how an ANC employee who attempted to enforce these rules was allegedly “abruptly pushed aside,” but chose not to press charges. The Army then declared the matter closed, conveniently overlooking the broader issues at play.

President Trump’s campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, said, “We were granted access to have a photographer there.”

The families of the fallen heroes also defended Trump, stating, “We had given our approval for President Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured so that we can cherish these memories forever. We are deeply grateful to the President for taking the time to honor our children and for standing alongside us in our grief, offering his unwavering support during such a difficult time. His compassion and respect meant more than words can express.”

In the newly released video, they directly confront Kamala Harris, criticizing her for her lack of empathy and understanding of what military families endure.

Their outrage was further fueled by a post Harris made on social media, in which she accused Trump of “disrespecting sacred ground” and engaging in a “political stunt.” Harris went on to rehash unproven claims that Trump had previously disparaged fallen service members, calling them “suckers” and “losers,” and questioned his capacity to comprehend anything beyond “service to himself.”

As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place; a place where we come together to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of this nation. It is not a place for politics. And… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

In response to Harris’s post, one Gold Star mother said in the video, “Why won’t you return a call and explain to us how you call my daughter in laws death a success?”

Another father, whose son was among the 13 service members killed in Kabul, blasts Kamala Harris for her “heinous, vile, and disgusting” post, accusing her of trying to imply that Trump’s presence at Arlington Cemetery was a “political stunt.”

Watch the videos below:

Message to Kamala from Herman Lopez, Gold Star Father of Corporal Hunter Lopez:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Herman Lopez, Gold Star Father of Corporal Hunter Lopez: pic.twitter.com/hq9GSor6QH — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Message to Kamala from Christy Shamblin, Gold Star Mother-In-Law of Sergeant Nicole Gee:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Christy Shamblin, Gold Star Mother-In-Law of Sergeant Nicole Gee: pic.twitter.com/poRZ3Q2G3J — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Message to Kamala from Jim McCollum, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Jim McCollum, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum pic.twitter.com/UnOXrpmztu — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Message to Kamala from Darin Hoover, Gold Star Father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Darin Hoover, Gold Star Father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover pic.twitter.com/kaGJHdbpi7 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Message to Kamala from Mark Schmitz, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Mark Schmitz, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Jared M. Schmitz pic.twitter.com/EyKBNTmmP8 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Message to Kamala from Jaclyn Schmitz, Gold Star Mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Jaclyn Schmitz, Gold Star Mother of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz pic.twitter.com/UvTI1s0Vza — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Message to Kamala from Coral Doolittle, Gold Star Mother of Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez:

WATCH: Message to Kamala from Coral Doolittle, Gold Star Mother of Corporal Humberto A. Sanchez pic.twitter.com/3QAiGmYXbs — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 31, 2024

Message to Kamala from Steve Nikoui, Gold Star Father of Lance Corporal Kareem M. Nikoui: