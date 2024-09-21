TRIGGERED: AOC Flips Out Over ‘Islamophobic’ Political Cartoon Referencing Israel’s Creative Attack On Hezbollah and Gets Roasted in the Comments

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, over 4,000 individuals were wounded, mostly Hezbollah terrorists, when the pagers they used for communication exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday.

The explosions, reported by Reuters, occurred at 3:45 p.m. local time. Panic spread as Hezbollah-controlled areas in southern Beirut and other parts of the country were hit with explosions that lasted for over an hour.

Security sources confirmed that the devices were the latest models used by Hezbollah and were thought to be critical in their communications amidst their war efforts against Israel.

The Jewish state reportedly had a hand in manufacturing the pagers according to reports. The following day, Israel reportedly blew up the walkie-talkies of Hezbollah extremists, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people and 400 injuries.

On Friday, AOC lost her ‘mind’ over a cartoon published in The Detroit News that referenced the pager incident. The cartoon in question showed notorious anti-Semitic congresswoman Rashida Talib (D-MI) looking at a blown-up pager on her desk. She quips: “Odd. My pager just exploded.”

The purpose of the cartoon was not to promote racism but to likely make a point about Talib’s pro-terror sympathies while referencing a prominent worldwide event. But AOC just saw it as an attack on all Muslims and pitched a fit over it on X.

“The way Islamophobia and anti-Arab hatred is so deeply normalized and accepted in our politics is horrifying,” AOC whined.

“It rarely receives the equal condemnation it deserves, she added. It is inexcusable and a massive double standard.

“This is disgusting. And so is the silence around it. We see it.”

Social media users responded by brutally roasting AOC in the comments, particularly over her lack of intellect and Por-terrorist sympathies:

You guys have no room to talk. You are pro hamas sympathizers. Sit down. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 20, 2024

That’s a made up word that real racists like you use when facts are pointed out to them. Go back to bartending, clown. — Bruce Ballou (@VetBruce) September 20, 2024

I know your intelligence doesn’t provide a fertile ground for ability to reason, but what’s Islamophobic about this cartoon? Where was Tlaib’s religion referenced? The only thing that cartoon referenced is Tlaib’s terrorists ties Are you saying all terrorists are Muslim? — LogicForAll (@logicForAll_) September 20, 2024

Oh shut up for crying out loud

Here’s your problem YOU ARE A DISGRACE pic.twitter.com/uRC6LErkLy — Ivy חַוָּה (@dramamommafree) September 20, 2024

You’re hilarious

Radical Islamic terror groups kill Israelis so Israel defends itself and kills those terrorist.

AH AH Islamaphobia

Actually made me laugh — Shim (@shim10001) September 20, 2024

Mad because they didn’t give you a pager? — Juan Gomez (@bowmancreek80) September 20, 2024