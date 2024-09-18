BREAKING: Hezbollah’s Walkie-Talkie Explosions Rock Lebanon, Killing 14 and Injuring Over 400, Just One Day After Deadly Pager Blasts

UPDATE: Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 14 dead and over 450 injured in Wednesday’s explosions.

In a brutal second wave of explosions, at least nine people were killed and over 300 injured Wednesday when Hezbollah’s walkie-talkies detonated across Lebanon.

This attack follows closely on the heels of Tuesday’s pager blasts, which claimed the lives of 12 and left nearly 4,000 wounded in what is rapidly becoming an unparalleled security nightmare for the terrorist organization.

At least one person has been killed and more than 100 others injured in a fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon affecting walkie-talkies, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Lebanese state media NNA earlier reported three people died in Wednesday’s blasts in the towns of Sahmar in Rashaya and Western Bekaa in southern Lebanon. A witness who was at a Hezbollah funeral in the southern suburbs of Beirut has described to CNN the chaos as walkie-talkies appeared to explode at around 5 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET). The witness, who cannot be named for security reasons, told CNN that a loud bang went off, followed by screaming. They said that the man whose wireless device exploded was covered in blood and his hands had been blown off.

BREAKING IN LEBANON: Israel just blew up thousands of two-way radios which were used by Hezbollah terrorists in a second wave of its intelligence operation which started on Tuesday with the explosions of Hezbollah pager devices. pic.twitter.com/UnQlG7Xx2Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 18, 2024

A #Hezbollah walkie talkie explodes at a funeral today in #Lebanon after yesterday’s exploding Hezbollah pagers. pic.twitter.com/b8TIfUUBKq — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) September 18, 2024

This is what is left of the motorcycle that had a walkie-talkie in it that exploded today in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/M2MUAt8Cj2 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 18, 2024

Mercedes car burning after radio device explosion in Lebanon today. pic.twitter.com/NGfkrF3hlc — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 18, 2024

Damage caused by radio device that exploded inside a vehicle in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/0AFn2V9kVr — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 18, 2024

Crazy footage of explosion from a cell phone store in Beirut today. pic.twitter.com/iGrC66aAB4 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 18, 2024

BREAKING: Video emerges of Hezbollah-owned electric devices exploding in a building in Beirut one after another. Incoming reports of thousands new explosions and hundreds more of wounded and killed Hezbollah terrorists pic.twitter.com/wLWfFSQl6q — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 18, 2024

The Gateway Pundit cannot independently verify the authenticity of some of the videos included in this report.

Lebanon officials are now reporting that multiple home solar energy systems have reportedly exploded in various neighborhoods across Beirut.

