BREAKING: Hezbollah’s Walkie-Talkie Explosions Rock Lebanon, Killing 14 and Injuring Over 400, Just One Day After Deadly Pager Blasts

This is the aftermath of the walkie-talkies that exploded across Lebanon on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 14 dead and over 450 injured in Wednesday’s explosions.

In a brutal second wave of explosions, at least nine people were killed and over 300 injured Wednesday when Hezbollah’s walkie-talkies detonated across Lebanon.

This attack follows closely on the heels of Tuesday’s pager blasts, which claimed the lives of 12 and left nearly 4,000 wounded in what is rapidly becoming an unparalleled security nightmare for the terrorist organization.

CNN reported:

At least one person has been killed and more than 100 others injured in a fresh wave of explosions in Lebanon affecting walkie-talkies, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Lebanese state media NNA earlier reported three people died in Wednesday’s blasts in the towns of Sahmar in Rashaya and Western Bekaa in southern Lebanon.

A witness who was at a Hezbollah funeral in the southern suburbs of Beirut has described to CNN the chaos as walkie-talkies appeared to explode at around 5 p.m. local time (10 a.m. ET).

The witness, who cannot be named for security reasons, told CNN that a loud bang went off, followed by screaming.

They said that the man whose wireless device exploded was covered in blood and his hands had been blown off.

Watch the videos below:

The Gateway Pundit cannot independently verify the authenticity of some of the videos included in this report.

Lebanon officials are now reporting that multiple home solar energy systems have reportedly exploded in various neighborhoods across Beirut.

Read more:

DEVELOPING: Home Solar Systems Explode in Beirut, Lebanon Following Walkie-Talkie and Pager Blasts, Officials Say

This is a breaking story.

