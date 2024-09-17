BREAKING UPDATE: 9 Killed, 2,800 Wounded, Mostly Hezbollah Terrorists, as Pagers They Use to Communicate Explode Across the Country

LATEST UPDATE: The death toll in the pager explosions in Lebanon has risen to 9, according to Lebanese media outlets.

UPDATE: Lebanon’s Health Minister reports that eight people have been killed and 2,750 injured due to exploding pagers across the country, per ABC News.

Over 1,000 individuals, mostly Hezbollah terrorists, were wounded when the pagers they use for communication exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Authorities are expecting that the number of victims will continue to rise.

The incident, confirmed by security sources, is being called the “biggest security breach” the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror network has faced since its ongoing war with Israel began.

The explosions, reported by Reuters, occurred at 3:45 p.m. local time. Panic spread as Hezbollah-controlled areas in southern Beirut and other parts of the country were hit with explosions that lasted for over an hour.

Security sources confirmed that the devices were the latest models used by Hezbollah and were thought to be critical in their communications amidst their war efforts against Israel.

Despite Hezbollah’s close ties with Iran, which has been instrumental in supplying the group with weapons and communications technology, this incident marks a significant embarrassment for their operations.

Hezbollah’s use of technology, likely provided through Iranian channels, appears to have backfired in the most dramatic way possible. Even the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was reportedly injured in one of the blasts, according to Iranian media.

All signs indicate a remarkable operation orchestrated by Israel’s Mossad.

More from Reuters:

The pagers that detonated were the latest model brought in by Hezbollah in recent months, three security sources said. A Reuters journalist saw ambulances rushing through the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, amid widespread panic. A security source said that devices were also exploding in the south of Lebanon. […] The wave of explosions lasted around an hour after the initial detonations, which took place about 3:45 p.m. local time (1345 GMT). It was not immediately clear how the devices were detonated. […] Lebanon’s crisis operations center, which is run by the health ministry, asked all medical workers to head to their respective hospitals to help cope with the massive numbers of wounded coming in for urgent care. It said health care workers should not use pagers. The Lebanese Red Cross said more than 50 ambulances and 300 emergency medical staff were dispatched to help in the evacuation of victims.

According to an update from Al Jazeera, two Hezbollah fighters and a young girl were killed following a series of simultaneous detonations of pagers, Hezbollah announced in a statement.

Hezbollah did not explicitly blame Israel for the operation but acknowledged the tragic loss.

The group stated:

"At approximately 3:30pm on Tuesday 09-17-2024, a number of message receiving devices known as 'pagers' exploded, which were owned by a number of workers in various Hezbollah units and institutions. These explosions, the causes of which are still unknown, led to the martyrdom of a girl and two brothers, and the injury of a large number of people with various injuries."

According to CNN, the Lebanese government has accused Israel of responsibility for Tuesday’s explosions, denouncing the attack as “criminal Israeli aggression.”

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the attack amounted to “criminal Israeli aggression, a grave violation of Lebanese sovereignty, and a crime by all standards,” as reported by the state-run NNA news agency.

Information Minister Ziad Makary, speaking at a press conference in Beirut, announced that the Lebanese government had reached out to the United Nations and other relevant countries, calling for accountability over the “ongoing crime.”

Watch the videos below:

This is a breaking story.