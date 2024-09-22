Stanford University Pushing DEI on Engineering Students

Stanford University is requiring a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement in order to apply for a “Global Entrepreneurial Marketing” class, according to The College Fix.

The DEI requirement has created what one student called “a culture of fear on campus.”

According to The College Fix, “A Sept. 6th post on X that has since amassed 146,000-plus views features a screenshot of a “Diversity and Inclusion Statement” students at Stanford must provide when applying to enroll in the marketing class offered by the Department of Management Science and Engineering.”

Per The College Fix:

“Diversity is an important part of the mission of the Stanford MS&E Department and this class. Please use this opportunity to describe how you will contribute to a culture of diversity and inclusion in this class,” the enrollment requirement states. The course description states it will teach skills “needed to market new technology-based products to customers around the world” in a class that has limited enrollment and an admissions application process. “…Course themes: marketing toolkit, targeting markets and customers, product marketing and management, partners and distribution, sales and negotiation, and outbound marketing.”

While some red states are increasingly fighting against the DEI agenda, others are just changing the name while continuing to promote equity or the same results for all.

In March, The University of Florida fired all of its DEI staff in response to a new state law that bars colleges from using state or federal funds for the Marxist program.

“To comply with the Florida Board of Governor’s regulation 9.016 on prohibited expenditures, the University of Florida has closed the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer, eliminated DEI positions and administrative appointments, and halted DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors,” the memo read.

DEI is a woke ideology that, as reported by The Gateway Pundit, is promoted by today’s Democrat party and is based on dividing people, especially along racial lines.