Kamala Harris’ DEI Democrat Convention to Open With Racially Segregated Meetings for Blacks, Hispanics, AAPI and Native Americans

It’s her DEI party now. Kamala Harris’ Democratic National Convention in Chicago opens Monday with racially segregated meetings.

The DNC’s schedule for Monday is a stark reminder that the Democrats are still the party of racism and segregation after driving the nation to civil war to keep Black Americans enslaved a hundred and sixty years ago and then enforcing Jim Crow segregation until the 1960s.

Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. CDT, the convention opens with separate but equal meetings for the Black Caucus; Hispanic Caucus, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Caucus, Native American Caucus and the Ethnic Council:

An LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting will take place at noon.

The racially segregated meetings are scheduled to be repeated on Wednesday.

Immediately after Harris took control of the party when Joe Biden was forced to relinquish the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on July 21, Democrats started organizing the Harris for president campaign by race and sex with Zoom meetings for Black women, Black men, White women, White dudes, etc.

I’m proud to be one of over 34,000 Black women on this Zoom call in support of our future president, Kamala Harris. This call was organized in less than 3 hours. That’s power. That’s magic. #WinWithBlackWomen — Dr. Dionne Mahaffey (@dr_dmahaffey) July 22, 2024

I am one of 39K Black men on tonight’s #WinWithBlackMen action call hosted by brother @rolandsmartin, @WinWithBlackMen, and @CollectivePAC. In less than 2 hours, we’ve raised more than $1 Million to support our next President of the United States, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/YRp4njLb9C — Troy Blackwell (@TroyBlackwelljr) July 23, 2024

“As white women we need to use our privilege to make positive changes.” Former teacher turned “influencer” infantilizes the “white women for Kamala Harris” and suggests that white women should never “correct” black women. pic.twitter.com/uj00SfwZb9 — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) July 29, 2024

I attended the ‘White Dudes for Harris’ virtual meeting tonight so you don’t have to. ENJOY pic.twitter.com/v3TlcaiVAz — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) July 30, 2024

There is no Jewish Caucus meeting scheduled for the DNC.