Kamala Harris’ DEI Democrat Convention to Open With Racially Segregated Meetings for Blacks, Hispanics, AAPI and Native Americans

by

It’s her DEI party now. Kamala Harris’ Democratic National Convention in Chicago opens Monday with racially segregated meetings.

The DNC’s schedule for Monday is a stark reminder that the Democrats are still the party of racism and segregation after driving the nation to civil war to keep Black Americans enslaved a hundred and sixty years ago and then enforcing Jim Crow segregation until the 1960s.

Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. CDT, the convention opens with separate but equal meetings for the Black Caucus; Hispanic Caucus, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Caucus, Native American Caucus and the Ethnic Council:

An LGBTQ+ Caucus meeting will take place at noon.

The racially segregated meetings are scheduled to be repeated on Wednesday.

Immediately after Harris took control of the party when Joe Biden was forced to relinquish the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on July 21, Democrats started organizing the Harris for president campaign by race and sex with Zoom meetings for Black women, Black men, White women, White dudes, etc.

There is no Jewish Caucus meeting scheduled for the DNC.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 