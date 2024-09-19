“SHE AND HER CAMPAIGN WERE ILLEGALLY SPYING ON ME!” – Trump Calls Out Kamala Campaign for “Illegally Spying” on His Campaign After News Breaks that Iran Was Feeding Dem Operatives Stolen Info on Trump Campaign

Bombshell news broke on Wednesday revealing how Iran directly interfered in the 2024 presidential election to stop President Trump from coming back into office.

The AP reported on Wednesday that the FBI has uncovered evidence that Iranian hackers sent the Biden campaign what they called “unsolicited” information stolen from Trump’s campaign.

It is unclear whether, at this point, Biden’s campaign utilized the stolen information against Trump. But it is clear that the DNC was silent about obtaining these illegal documents. The incident was first reported by the FBI and not the DNC or Kamala Harris Campaign.

The emails were sent in late June and early July, just weeks before Biden was forced out of the race as part of a Democrat coup.

The FBI also suggested that there was no indication that the Kamala camp responded to the recipients linked to Iran. It is also not clear how they knew the information came from Iran. That was not spelled out in their report.

Here is the full FBI report on the stolen Trump campaign information.

The outlet went on to say this is the latest effort to reveal efforts regarding Iran’s efforts to interfere in the 2024 election.

On Wednesday night, President Trump responded to the news that Kamala Harris was illegally spying on his campaign – with the assistance of the Iranians.