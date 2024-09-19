Here We Go: FBI Announces ‘Iranian Hackers’ Sent Stolen Information from Trump’s Campaign Directly to People Associated With Joe Biden’s Campaign

Bombshell news just broke revealing how Iran is directly interfering in the election to stop President Trump from coming back into office.

As The Associated Press reported, the FBI has uncovered evidence that Iranian hackers sent the Biden campaign what they called “unsolicited” information stolen from Trump’s campaign. It is unclear whether, at this point, Biden’s campaign utilized the stolen information against Trump.

The emails were sent in late June and early July just weeks before Biden was forced out of the race as part of a Democrat coup.

The outlet went on to say this is the latest effort to reveal efforts regarding Iran’s efforts to interfere in the 2024 election.

From the AP:

Iranian hackers sent people associated with President Joe Biden’s campaign unsolicited information that had been stolen from Republican Donald Trump’s campaign, the FBI and other federal agencies said Wednesday. The hackers sent emails in late June and early July to people who were associated with Biden’s campaign before he dropped out. The emails “contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails,” according to a U.S. government statement. The announcement marks the latest effort to call out what officials say are Iran’s brazen, ongoing efforts to interfere in the 2024 election, including a hack-and-leak campaign targeting Trump’s campaign.

Back on August 10, The Trump campaign revealed that internal communications have been hacked and leaked to the media.

At least three news outlets were leaked confidential material from inside the Trump campaign though each has refused to publish any details.

The Gateway Pundit also reported back in July the Trump campaign was made aware of an Iranian assassination plot against the 45th Presdient before his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was nearly assassinated by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.