Sen. Hawley: New Whistleblowers Say Secret Agents Usually Have Agent Stationed on Known High Risks Areas at the Golf Course, But During Trump’s Assassination Attempt NO ONE was There

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) sounded the alarm over shocking new revelations from whistleblowers regarding the security breach that nearly resulted in the assassination of former President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club.

According to whistleblower reports received by Hawley’s office, the Secret Service failed to station agents at known vulnerable spots on the course—a violation of standard protocol that left the 45th president exposed during the attack.

The chilling details emerged during an interview Hawley conducted with Jesse Watters on Fox News.

The Senator expressed deep concern over the lapses, noting that agents who were typically positioned in high-risk areas were inexplicably absent the day Trump was targeted by 58-year-old Trump-hater Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh was armed with a rifle and managed to breach the course’s perimeter before Secret Service agents took him down.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed last week, Routh began his sinister operation early Sunday morning. His cell phone data indicated he arrived at the golf course vicinity at approximately 1:59 a.m., positioning himself for nearly 12 hours before the assassination attempt.

Hawley revealed that the golf course Trump was playing on has long been monitored by the Secret Service, with agents typically stationed at specific locations known to be vulnerable. However, whistleblowers claim that during this incident, no agents were in place to secure these high-risk areas.

“That golf course the President was playing, the Secret Service has guarded that course many, many times,” said Hawley.

“What the whistleblower says is, protocol calls for the Secret Service to station agents along the places in the course that are known vulnerabilities. I want to emphasize, the service has guarded this course many times. They know where the vulnerabilities are.”

“They normally station agents there ahead of Trump’s appearance on the course, but they apparently did not do that this last weekend. The whistleblowers tell me that’s strange. That’s out of protocol. It’s not even clear the Secret Service swept the perimeter before Trump took to the course, which is also a breach of protocol. They want to know why, and so do I. I think the Secret Service deserves to give us answers.”

The shocking revelation comes just two months after Trump narrowly survived another assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a Democrat donor, Thomas Crooks, almost succeeded in his plot to kill the former president.

According to one respected GOP congressman, the country has to consider the strong possibility that there is someone in the Secret Service deliberately putting President Trump in danger.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), a former Navy Seal, appeared on the Benny Johnson show Tuesday to give his perspective on the security failures that led to the second attempt on Trump’s life.

Crane told Johnson that the evidence he had seen suggested that there was a mole within the Secret Service and that Trump should hire his own security to fill in the gaps the agency was left open.

It was reported that President Donald Trump’s Sunday golf outing at his Trump International Golf Club was a last-minute decision.

Sources revealed that the golf outing was not on Trump’s public schedule, raising concerns about how an individual was seemingly able to time an incident during Trump’s presence at the club.

Watch the interview below: