Alleged Trump Assassin Setup Sniper’s Nest Near Former President’s Golf Course and Hid for Nearly 12 Hours, Say Federal Prosecutors

Ryan Wesley Routh, the alleged would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump, reportedly set up a sniper’s nest near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach and waited for nearly 12 hours, preparing for an ambush that could have changed the course of history, federal prosecutors revealed on Monday.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Routh was charged with two federal gun crimes during his appearance in federal court today: possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

It is unclear why he has not been charged with attempting to assassinate the 45th President, despite clear-cut evidence showing he wanted Trump dead. The AP notes it is possible more charges could be levied in the future.

Routh showed no remorse for his actions and was seen SMILING as he spoke with his public defender.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed on Monday per New York Post, Routh began his sinister operation early Sunday morning. His cell phone data indicated he arrived at the golf course vicinity at approximately 1:59 a.m., positioning himself for nearly 12 hours before what appeared to be an ambush attempt.

At around 1:30 p.m., as Trump played golf just 300-500 yards away, a vigilant Secret Service agent spotted the rifle barrel protruding from Routh’s makeshift hideout.

An agent fired at the suspect, who then ran from the trees but was spotted by a witness who captured a photo of his black Nissan SUV. The witness provided police with photos of the fleeing vehicle and its license plate number.

The agents’ subsequent search of the sniper’s nest revealed disturbing evidence: a loaded SKS-style rifle—its serial number scratched off and rendered unreadable—alongside two bags and a GoPro camera.

The rifle, not manufactured in Florida, is believed to have been smuggled from another state or country, according to the complaint. The sinister setup suggested careful planning and intent to carry out a deadly strike.

Routh was later apprehended on I-95, allegedly grinning per Daily Mail as he was taken into custody—a disturbing display of arrogance in the face of what could have been an unthinkable act of violence.

​Former President Donald Trump’s Sunday golf outing at his Trump International Golf Club was a last-minute decision, sources told CNN.​

Chris Swecker, a retired FBI assistant director, told Newsweek that the law enforcement community is now focused on determining how Routh appeared to know Trump would be at the West Palm Beach golf course on Sunday.

“The biggest question to answer is: ‘How did the would-be assassin know to be at that location at that time?’” Swecker said.

During a press conference today, Martin County, Florida Sheriff Will Snyder suggested Trump’s second assassination attempt yesterday is part of a bigger conspiracy.

“The answer to my knowledge, the answer is no. I think what we’re finding out is he’s not from this area…”

“Which, of course, raises the bigger question, how does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the president, former president of the United States, is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity?”

You can read the criminal complaint below: