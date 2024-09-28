SAD: Robert De Niro Can’t Get Through Q and A Session About New Movie Without Expressing His Trump Derangement Syndrome (VIDEO)

Donald Trump lives rent-free in Robert De Niro’s head.

After his embarrassing display this summer, where he issued a public statement about his hatred for Trump and was then heckled by Trump supporters and others, you would think he might have learned a lesson. Nope.

De Niro was recently at a Q and A session about the new Francis Ford Coppola film Megalopolis. De Niro couldn’t stay on topic and just talk about the movie. He had to bring up Trump and the election.

This is a classic symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome. People who suffer from it find it impossible not to bring it up, no matter what is being discussed at the time.

Breitbart News has details:

Robert De Niro Repeatedly Derails ‘Megalopolis’ Q&A With Anti-Trump Tirades Even as legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola tried to keep the panel event for his new film, Megalopolis, on track, the rabidly anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro insisted on going off the rails to attack the former president… During Monday’s Q&A session that was part of the New York Film Festival, Coppola spoke of the theme in his film of cities falling and being rebuilt, but De Niro used the discussion as an excuse to jump right into the 2024 election. “I’m worried. I see the things in Francis’ film about that, parallels and so on,” the Raging Bull star railed. “To me, it’s not over until it’s over, and we have to go at this wholeheartedly to beat the Republicans — those Republicans, they’re not real Republicans. Beat Trump. It’s that simple. We cannot have that type of person running this country. Everybody has to get out there and vote, and we have to make it very clear what America is.”

The video below is cued to start at the 27:00 mark where De Niro makes the comments. You’ll notice that he gets a smattering of applause from the audience but remember, these people are fans so it’s not surprising that they would agree with him.

They better have a padded cell ready for De Niro in November if Trump wins the election.