Rosie O’Donnell Spreads Conspiracy Trump Was Not Hit By a Bullet: ‘There’s Something Really Hinky About The Whole Thing’ (VIDEO)

Rosie O’Donnell is spreading the conspiracy that Donald Trump was not hit by a bullet during the assassination attempt against him in July.

Posting on TikTok, the 62-year-old broke down her theory as to why Trump was hit by something else and suggested he made an unusually miraculous recovery.

“I don’t know what happened that day,” O’Donnell said. “But I don’t think it was a bullet that him. I don’t. I think it was maybe a fragment of something. But I don’t know. Without a scar to be seen yet blood all over it.”

O’Donnell also raised her suspicions about the iconic photo of Trump raising his fist in the air.

“Look at the photos of him right after with his fist-pumping – a normal reaction, right? To almost being assassinated?” she explained. “There’s something really hinky about the whole thing.”

“I don’t know what it is, but I am saying this: for people who go on conspiracy theories for endless cycles, deep dives, how come this isn’t getting a deep dive? How come people are just like, ‘Look, his ear is normal now’?”

“He’s not an octopus,” she continued. “He doesn’t regrow his limbs, his ears, his nose, or whatever. We don’t regrow, we’re humans.”

Rosie O’Donnell spreads the conspiracy theory that Trump wasn’t shot. Can we sue her for $1 billion, like they did to Alex Jones? pic.twitter.com/afa9uj43ta — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2024

Despite such theories being spread by O’Donnell and other leftists, there is absolutely no doubt that Trump was hit by a bullet and was inches, if not centimetres, away from instant death.

Even FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, an organization that aggressively targets Trump and his supporters, confirmed in a recent hearing that there was no question as to whether a bullet struck him.

“There is absolutely no doubt in the FBI’s mind whether former President Trump was hit with a bullet and wounded in the ear," Abbate said at the hearing. "No doubt, there never has been."