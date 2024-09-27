REPORT: Hunter Biden to Undergo Seven Hour Psych Exam to Prove He Was ‘Emotionally Damaged’ by Corruption Allegations in Patrick Byrne Defamation Trial

Joe Biden’s son Hunter will undergo a seven-hour long psychological evaluation to determine whether he was “emotionally damaged” by allegations of corruption against him.

According to Mail Online, Hunter will undergo the exams as part of his defamation trial against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, who is also one of the leading experts in exposing the crimes that took place during the 2020 presidential election.

However, the case in question does not relate to election fraud but claims made by Byrne that Hunter reached out to the regime Iranian regime offering to have his father Joe Biden lift sanctions on around $8 billion in return for an $800 million bribe.

The Mail provides more details:

Hunter’s mental exam is set for October 11, and will be conducted by Dr. Nathan Lavid in Long Beach, California. ‘The parties hereby agree that the defense may conduct a single mental examination of plaintiff,’ the joint legal notice read. ‘No one will accompany plaintiff into the examination room. The examination will be limited to seven hours of face to face interview time and psychological testing.’ Lavid will use ‘diagnostic tests, including but not limited to a clinical interview of plaintiff and a testing period during which Dr. Lavid will administer a variety of standardized written tests,’ according to the filing.

The case is merely one in a long list of legal battles that Hunter is involved in after he was convicted of illegal gun charges and plead guilty to tax fraud earlier this year.

However, Hunter is also launching numerous legal campaigns of his own. As well as suing Patrick Byrne, he is also targeting Rudy Giuliani and former White House staffer Garrett Ziegler over the handling of his notorious laptop.

It remains a possibility that Hunter may end up fighting these cases from a jail cell. He is scheduled for sentencing in December for both of his convictions and could face up to 17 years in prison.

His father has said that he will not commute his son's sentences, although given his political career will soon be at an end, it is unclear whether he still intends to follow through on that pledge.