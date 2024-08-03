Hunter Biden to be Sentenced One Week After Election, Faces Up to 25 Years in Prison

Hunter Biden will be sentenced one week after the presidential election after a jury convicted him on gun charges.
In June jurors returned a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial after three hours of deliberations.
Guilty of all three felonies.
Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.
Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed he will not pardon his son Hunter or commute his sentence.
Fox News reported:
First son Hunter Biden will be sentenced on Nov. 13, the week after the general election, after he was found guilty on charges in the criminal case focused on his purchase of a handgun in 2018.
Judge Maryellen Noreika, in a court order Friday, set the sentencing date for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 10:00 a.m. at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Wilmington, Delaware. President Biden’s son will learn his fate 8 days after the 2024 presidential election.
Hunter Biden was found guilty in June of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
He faces a total maximum prison time of 25 years for the three charges. Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release. Hunter Biden, however, is a first-time offender, making it unlikely he will face maximum penalties.