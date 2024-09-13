Rep. James Clyburn Says Conservatives ‘Respect’ Kamala Harris, ‘Vast Majority’ Align With Her Politically

Rep. James Clyburn has claimed that conservatives “respect” Kamala Harris and that the vast majority of Americans align with her politically.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Clyburn was asked about his views on Harris’s campaign as we enter the final stretch ahead of November’s presidential election.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

WALLACE: We compare her to President Obama, whose campaign is similar in terms of the enthusiasm, but ideologically, she’s already rallied a much wider coalition. Her enthusiast supporters, include Bernie Sanders and Dick Cheney. I wonder if you can speak to the broadness, the broad base of support. CLYBURN: That’s absolutely correct. It’s kind of interesting if you go back and look at her candidacy back in 2019 before she dropped out of that race, everybody was saying a the time that she was too far to the right of center. This time around, in anticipation, she’s too far to the left of center. Where is she? She’s right where the vast majority of the American people are. I just believe there are times to be conservative, there are times to be liberal, there are times to be progressive. We have got to continue to a more more perfect union. She’s doing that. That’s why you see such a broad base of support for her. Progressives love her. Conservatives respect her.

Clyburn has a reputation for wishful thinking. Back in June, he blamed data suggesting that Biden was losing support among African Americans on “faulty polling.”

A few days later, he said that “preparation overload” was the cause of Biden’s disastrous debate performance. Biden was ousted as the Democratic nominee just a few weeks later.