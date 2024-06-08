Rep. James Clyburn Blames Biden’s Declining Support Among Black People on ‘Faulty Polling’

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) has said that he does not believe data indicating that Joe Biden is losing support among African-Americans.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Clyburn blamed “faulty polling” for Biden’s apparent struggles as multiple polls suggest that he has lost significant ground since the 2020 presidential election.

“How far does President Biden’s message on democracy go when Trump is still leading Biden in several battleground state polls and just raked in a massive fundraising haul off of this felony conviction?” Blitzer asked.

Clyburn responded:

I am not all that concerned about the polling taking place now. I remember the poling over there in Maryland a few weeks ago when the candidate who’s down five and won by 13. There’s something going on with polling today that I don’t think we have taken into account. If you’re pulling people with landlines and there’s so many people with landlines, I’m not too sure we can get an accurate poll. I know this what I keep hearing about the loss of support among African-Americans by Joe Biden is not when I’m hearing you want to go into barbershops as I go into churches, my Sunday polls, I don’t hear that. So I’m not sure what’s going on with polling today, but I think that Joe Biden is in a very good place. I think it’s faulty polling. I just don’t see anything else.

VIDEO – Clyburn: I Don’t Believe Biden Lost Support with Black Voters — ‘It’s Faulty Polling’ https://t.co/t7dGMqI8Lc — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) June 8, 2024

While polling surveys can sometimes be faulty, the sheer volume of data suggests that Clyburn is clinging on to false hope.

According to a poll from The Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump has doubled his support among black voters since 2020, with another survey from Rasmussmen even indicating he may be in the lead among black voters altogether.

Even the Democratic-aligned NBC network admitted last year that Biden’s approval among black voters was down a whopping 17 points since the start of his presidency and has likely fallen even further since then.