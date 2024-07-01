Democrat Rep. James Clyburn Blames Biden’s Poor Debate Performance on “Preparation Overload” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep James Clyburn was on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash on Sunday to discuss Joe Biden and his performance at last week’s Presidential debate.

He blamed Biden’s debate performance on “preparation overload.”

“What about his performance on Thursday though, sir?” Dana Bash asked him.

“Yes, it was a bad performance. I’ve been around these things. I’ve been a part of debate preparation before, and I know when I see what I call preparation overload,” Clyburn responded.

“Was there any discussion at all about him stepping aside?” Bash asked.

“I have not talked to the President since Friday, and uh if he asks my opinion, I would give it as I always do, and that is very clearly that he should stay in this race,” Clyburn continued.

He also claimed that Biden needed to prepare differently for the next debate.

“If you are gonna have another debate, the preparation for that debate needs to be different. No question in my mind,” Clyburn continued.

Biden’s cognitive decline was very evident in last week’s debate. No amount of preparation or change of strategy will help him at the next debate.

“I don’t really know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said in one of the debate night zingers as Joe Biden rambled incoherently.

