REJECTED: President Trump Reveals Why He is Declining Debate Invitation from CNN to Face Off Against Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Kamala Harris agreed to CNN’s invitation to a second debate against President Trump on October 23. Her campaign even had the audacity to claim that the American people deserve another opportunity to see the candidates face off before they cast their ballots after rejecting multiple other debate opportunities.

However, it appears that someone forgot to inform Trump of her plans because he has no desire to face Harris again.

During his campaign rally today in Wilmington, North Carolina, Trump revealed that he would reject CNN’s invitation to face off against Harris. He cited multiple factors, including that she’s losing the election, he’s already done two debates, voting has begun, and CNN won’t be fair.

The last two are particularly critical because perhaps over half the country will have already voted by the time October 23 arrives, and CNN was scratched by their media peers for being too fair to Trump. Thus, there is no upside to a second showdown.

WATCH:

Just in: President Trump has declined to do another debate with Harris saying, “They would like to do another debate. The problem with another debate is it’s just too late. Voting has already started.”

pic.twitter.com/dmSlxMFiWm — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) September 21, 2024

TRUMP: Kamala and her group have seen what is happening to their campaign, and it’s not going well for them. And it was announced just a little while ago that they would like to do another debate. (crowd groans) Although good entertainment value…I’ve already done two: one with Crooked Joe Biden at CNN and the other one with Kamala on ABC. CNN was very fair…And they were criticized by the radical-left lunatics for being fair. In other words, they won’t be fair again because they took a lot of abuse from the radical left. ABC was three-on-one but I was given credit for doing a very good job…The problem with another debate is it’s just too late. Voting has already started. She’s had her chance to do it with FOX, and they turned it down. But now she wants to do a debate with CNN right before the election because she’s losing badly.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Trump revealed that he would not go through with another debate with Harris. Given that he has uttered what has been clear for a while, the September 10 showdown with Harris will almost certainly be the last.