Just In: Harris Accepts CNN Debate Invitation For October 23

While Kamala Harris has taken a page from Biden’s basement campaign by hiding from the media, except when it is a fawning interviewer, like Oprah, the odds seemed slim she would agree to another presidential debate against Donald Trump.

The New York Post reports, however, that Harris has agreed to CNN’s invitation to a second debate on October 23.

The Post reports:

“The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots,” Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said Saturday. “It would be unprecedented in modern history for there to just be one general election debate. Debates offer a unique chance for voters to see the candidates side by side and take stock of their competing visions for America.” “Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump, and she has accepted CNN’s invitation to a debate on October 23.”

President Trump’s campaign has not confirmed if he has accepted the invitation to debate.

Far left CNN was the host for the July debate between Trump and Joe Biden that ultimately led to the coup against Biden and the instalation of Kamala Harris.

One of the moderators for the Trump-Biden debate was Dana Bash, who was married to Jeremy Bash, an attorney and former Chief of Staff at the CIA.

Jeremy Bash is one of the notorious 51 liars from the intel community who signed a letter in 2020 claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

There is no word yet if CNN plans to leak the questions early to Harris’ camp like they did for Hillary Clinton.

In 2017, after months of denial, former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile was forced to finally admit that she did indeed forward town hall questions to Hillary’s camp in advance of the 2016 Trump-Clinton debate.

Wikileaks exposed Brazile’s corruption and CNN subsequently severed ties with her.