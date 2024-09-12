“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” – President Trump Announces No More Showdowns With Comrade Kamala Harris and Claims Victory

The September 10th showdown between Kamala Harris and President Trump will be the only one of the cycle.

Trump went on Truth Social this afternoon and revealed that he will not go through with another debate with Kamala Harris, saying Harris just wants a do-over because polls show she lost the first one decisively.

He then went on to blast Harris’s garbage governing record and said she should focus on her actual ‘job’ which she has refused to do for 3 1/2 years.

As The Gateway Pundit readers probably know, the Harris campaign called for a rematch immediately following Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia.

Trump wrote:

When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, “I WANT A REMATCH.” Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate. She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class. Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe – It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris. She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump and Kamala Harris faced off in a completely rigged debate on ABC “News” in Philadelphia, where the moderators let Harris get away with lie after lie while ‘fact-checking’ Trump over accurate statements.

Despite this, Trump managed to land multiple blows against Harris, helping to ensure the race will almost certainly remain close until Election Day.

No one should blame Trump for refusing further debates as other moderators likely would prove similarly biased. Now he can fully focus on delivering his campaign message to the American people uncensored.