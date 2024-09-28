President Trump Accuses Google of Illegally Manipulating Search Results to Favor Kamala Harris, Vows to Prosecute for Election Interference When Re-Elected!

President Donald Trump has launched a new salvo in his war against Big Tech, specifically targeting Google for its blatant election interference.

Trump says Google has manipulated its search algorithms to boost Kamala Harris in the presidential race while simultaneously burying information about him.

The former president vowed to bring Google to justice for this illegal activity if he is re-elected.

The latest accusations stem from a disturbing pattern noticed by users across platforms last month—searches related to Trump’s campaign and the July 13 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, failed to generate relevant autocomplete suggestions.

Instead, Google’s search engine prioritized results for historical incidents like the attacks on Presidents Truman and Reagan, along with completely unrelated events like the shooting of musician Bob Marley.

Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable. https://t.co/gWDbFGaHI7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

This apparent whitewashing of Trump-related news triggered an investigation, led by Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), into Google’s practices.

The accusations grew louder when Google admitted that its algorithm was indeed filtering out searches related to Trump’s assassination attempt. However, they brushed it off as an outdated algorithm issue.

Alphabet’s counsel, the parent company of Google, told the House Judiciary Committee that these “errors” were part of a broader policy against displaying autocomplete suggestions linked to political violence.

The explanation was met with widespread skepticism, especially after Jim Jordan, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a scathing letter to Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai.

“The Committee and Select Subcommittee [on the Weaponization of the Federal Government]’s oversight has shown how the federal government has coerced or colluded with technology, social media, and other companies, including Alphabet, to moderate content online,” Jordan wrote.

“Recent reporting has indicated that Google may now be interfering in the 2024 presidential election by censoring information about former President Donald Trump’s ongoing campaign for the presidency, including relating to the July 13 assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania.

Many conservatives see this latest episode as part of a larger pattern of Big Tech interference, particularly as it pertains to President Trump. Several on social media, including Elon Musk, have echoed similar concerns, pointing out that Google’s “glitches” suspiciously benefit Democrats, particularly Kamala Harris.

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference? pic.twitter.com/dJzgVAAFZA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

They’re getting themselves into a lot of trouble if they interfere with the election — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Adding fuel to the fire, it was also revealed that Kamala Harris’s campaign was running Google search ads featuring fake headlines from major media outlets, without their consent or knowledge.

These headlines, which portrayed Harris in an overwhelmingly positive light, appeared alongside real news stories, deceiving voters into thinking that the media was endorsing her campaign.

Despite the fact that Google labeled these ads as “sponsored,” many users were unaware that the text accompanying the news links was not written by the outlets themselves but by the Harris campaign. Outlets like CNN and NPR later claimed they were unaware their names were being used in these ads.

“Google says a ‘glitch’ occurred, allowing the Harris campaign to run paid ads with fake headlines to deceive voters,” one outlet reported, further stoking concerns of election interference.

It appears that Google’s ‘errors’ consistently benefit one side of the political aisle, while the Trump campaign has not utilized these deceptive practices.

In response, President Trump issued a bold statement on his Truth Social platform against Google.