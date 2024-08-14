Google Blames ‘Glitch’ For How Harris Campaign Was Able to Run Paid Ads with Fake Headlines to Deceive Voters

Google blamed a ‘glitch’ for how the Harris Camp was able to edit news headlines to make it look like major news outlets favored her.

As previously reported, the Harris Campaign edited news headlines with Google search ads to make it appear major news outlets such as Reuters, CBS News, CNN, NPR and AP are on her side.

While these major news outlets are shilling for Harris, her campaign edited the news headlines without the outlets’ consent or knowledge.

The ads say “sponsored” but the outlets did not publish the text. The favorable headlines were written by the Harris campaign.

CNN, NPR and other outlets told Axios they were unaware of the ads.

“According to Google’s ad transparency center, the Trump campaign isn’t running these types of ads, but this technique has been used by campaigns before.” Axios reported.

The ads say that they are sponsored, but it’s not immediately clear that the text that accompanies real news links is written by the campaigns and not by the media publication itself.

“Google says a ‘glitch’ occurred which allowed the Harris campaign to run paid ads with fake headlines to deceive voters.” the outlet reported.

The Trump campaign didn’t run these types of Google ads. Only Kamala Harris did.

“Google says there was a glitch in the system which meant some of the barriers they try to put in to make it clear what this is weren’t working,” Fox News reported.

The so-called ‘glitch’ went in Kamala Harris’s favor.