Parents Dropping Off Their Freshman at University of Michigan Confronted by Individuals Wearing Terror Group Headbands

While parents were dropping their freshman for move-in day at the University of Michigan, one of the first things they were greeted by were individuals wearing headbands associated with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) headbands, an anti-semitic terrorist organization.

Over 15% of the undergrad population at the far-left University of Michigan is Jewish.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Eyal Yakoby shared a post showing what appears to be two student protesters wearing PFLP headbands.

Yakoby wrote on X, “This is the University of Michigan on move in day for new students. A crowd of masked individuals wearing PFLP headbands stand to intimidate the students.”

“The PFLP is a designated terrorist organization. This is not the first thing new students should see when walking on campus.”

This is the University of Michigan on move in day for new students. A crowd of masked individuals wearing PFLP headbands stand to intimidate the students. The PFLP is a designated terrorist organization. This is not the first thing new students should see when walking on campus. pic.twitter.com/HMolaTiijT — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 28, 2024

PFLP was designated as a terrorist organization by the State Department in 1997.

From The National Counterterrorism Center:

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) is a terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. It combines Arab nationalism with Marxist-Leninist ideology, viewing the destruction of Israel as integral to the struggle to remove Western capitalism from the Middle East and ultimately establish a Communist Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. The group was founded after the Six Day War in 1967, and it became the second largest faction and the main opposition force to Fatah in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1968.

The University of Michigan has been one of the many campus hotspots for anti-Jewish protests.

The Gateway Pundit reported in November of 2023, just weeks after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians, a radical Palestinian “advocacy” group stormed a prominent campus building on the University of Michigan’s campus.

Before the invasion, the group shouted the genocidal chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” which is code for the complete annihilation of Israel.

In May, pro-Hamas protesters attempted to disrupt the graduation at the University.

Patty McMurray wrote an extensive piece for The Gateway Pundit on the unrest and hatred that is being fomented on college campuses across America by these leftist anti-Jew and anti-American protesters as students spend their final months, weeks, days, and even hours at a place they’ve called home for 4 or more years.

A “surveillance network” that exposes antisemitism on social media shared images of propaganda that are reportedly being shared on the campus of the Univerisity of Michigan: