Another Leftist Insurrection? HUNDREDS Of Pro-Hamas Agitators INVADE Locked University of Michigan Building, Bully Cops, and Scream Slogans Calling For Israel’s Destruction (VIDEOS)

This is what a real insurrection looks like. But don’t expect them to receive decades in prison.

CBS News reported that a radical Palestinian “advocacy” group stormed a prominent campus building on the University of Michigan’s campus. And they were not there to protest Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s suspension by the Big Ten.

The network reported the group, Members of the Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), allied with a coalition of 45 leftist student organizations to demand the university divest from companies they claim are contributing to the crisis in Gaza. Of course, they are not blaming Hamas, the real culprit, because they support the Islamist group against Israel.

A U of M spokesperson told CBS News at least 200 protestors “forcefully gained access to a locked Ruthven Administration Building.” Students are still in the building at the moment.

Before the invasion, you can see the protesters corner the campus police while chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” which codes for wiping Israel off the map.

WATCH:

#LIVE Pro-Palestinian Protest happening now at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, #Michigan WATCH NOW: https://t.co/CBHJNC8gy9 Follow and keep updated. pic.twitter.com/puaGqBIw82 — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) November 17, 2023

Here is footage showing the invading mob bullying campus police and climbing all over each other to take over the Ruthven Building. The cops try to hold them back but are overpowered.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have forced their way into a building at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/D2yn2hPJGb — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) November 17, 2023

They were also reportedly heard chanting, “Intifada, Intifada, long live the Intifada!” and “Death to Israel!”

Another video shows them piling in like sardines and screaming, “The people united will never be defeated!” Draw your own conclusions regarding what they mean by that.

#LIVE Pro-Palestinian protesters have STORMED building at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, #Michigan WATCH NOW: https://t.co/CBHJNC8gy9 Follow and keep updated. pic.twitter.com/oARn6vnbHn — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) November 17, 2023

A recent video shows the hordes of students occupying the building while a woman goes on an unhinged rant accusing Israel of orchestrating a genocide against the Palestinian people. She also accused the administrators of contributing to it.