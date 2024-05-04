BREAKING: Sharpshooters Reportedly Stationed Inside U of M Graduation, As Police Remove Pro-Palestine/Hamas Protesters and Students Shout Them Down, “Shut the f**k up!—-Shut the f**k up!” [VIDEO]

Imagine how it must feel to be a young Jewish student who is forced to walk through these protesters, many of whom are fellow students they sit next to in class, as they spew hatred for Jews and call for the extermination of the Jewish state of Israel.

Over 15% of the undergrad population at the far-left University of Michigan is Jewish. The two largest donors to the University of Michigan, Stephen M. Ross and Ron Weiser are Jewish. So what did the University of Michigan do to protect their students, most of whom didn’t have a graduation ceremony because of ridiculous COVID lockdowns, and their families, many of whom traveled from other states, to ensure they all could enjoy a peaceful and celebratory atmosphere for their graduation ceremony today?

Unfortunately, not enough…

Last night, as they prepared to destroy the graduation experience for tens of thousands of students at the “Ivy of the Midwest,” pro-Palestine/Hamas protesters were seen hoisting a MI State Police bike into the air as they surrounded the police officers trying to keep the unruly mob under control. An Al Jazeera-affiliated Twitter account did what Palestinian/Hamas propagandists do best: they turned police trying to get the angry mob under control into a lie created to evoke emotions and gain sympathy for their “Hate America” and “Hate Jews” movement that’s sweeping across colleges and universities.

“American police assaulted pro-Gaza demonstrators in front of the University of Michigan Art Museum, protesters were arrested outside the art museum on the campus of the University of Michigan.

الشرطة الأمريكية تعتدي على متظاهرين مناصرين لغزة أمام متحف جامعة ميشيغان للفنون#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/Jyq9XNMh8H — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) May 4, 2024

As graduates of the University of Michigan and their families entered the stadium where their commencement ceremony would be held, a banner attached to a plane was flying overhead that read:

“We stand with Israel—Jewish Lives Matter.”

It didn’t take long for the selfish and disrespectful pro-Palestine/Hamas protesters, who’ve been making Jewish students afraid to walk through campus since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, to disrupt the ceremony for tens of thousands of students. The pro-Palestine/Hamas mob, many of whom wore masks over their faces, attempted, once again, to become the center of attention and ruin the day for so many young adults who have worked incredibly hard to get to this special day of recognition.

A guest inside the ceremony has reported that sharp-shooters could be seen posted at all four corners of the commencement ceremony. A top U of M official told the Gateway Pundit that plans for a large presence of law enforcement would be on hand, including those who would be obvious, like the MI State Police, and others who would be not-so-obvious.

Graduates at the University of Michigan demonstrate for Palestine at the commencement ceremony in Ann Arbor today. Today, during what was a first-time graduation for thousands of U of M students, pro-Palestine/Hamas protesters gathered in the center of the main floor with Palestinian flags and began marching and chanting BREAKING: Palestinian flags flying high during the University of Michigan’s commencement ceremony in Ann Arbor, MI, today. pic.twitter.com/Oh7plh04CN — sarah (@sahouraxo) May 4, 2024 “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ogbg5Tq3vL — Adam Y. Abusalah (@adam_abusalah) May 4, 2024

Students standing nearby can be heard drowning out the protesters by shouting, “Shut the f**k up–Shut the f**k up!”

as pro-Palestine/Hamas protesters threatened everyone in the stadium by shouting, “We will not stop—we will not rest!”

Watch:

The pro-terror mob is currently ruining graduation day at @UMich pic.twitter.com/IG49Dbpo1i — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 4, 2024

As Palestine/Hamas supporters were being removed from the commencement ceremony by law enforcement, U of M students could be heard chanting, “USA! USA! USA!” and “Get them out of here!”

#UofM students chant “USA! USA! USA!” and “Get them out of here!” as pro-Palestine/Hamas protesters are removed from commencement ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/v96cztYPdy — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) May 4, 2024

The Gateway Pundit wrote an extensive piece on the unrest and hatred that is being fomented on college campuses across America by these leftist anti-Jew and anti-American protesters as students spend their final months, weeks, days, and even hours at a place they’ve called home for 4 or more years.

The University of Michigan heralded as the Ivy of the Midwest, is among the largest and most prestigious public universities to have effectively ceded control of its campus to an increasingly menacing mob. Demonstrators there, as at Columbia, NYU and other colleges, have set up a tent encampment on the Diag, the central intersection of the Ann Arbor campus.

A “surveillance network” that exposes antisemitism on social media shared images of propaganda that are reportedly being shared on the campus of the Univerisity of Michigan:

NOW: “Death to America” ⚠️ A Convergence of Marxism and Radical Islam Startling pamphlets distributed at the University of Michigan @UMich equate “Free Palestine” with calls for American genocide. LIKE & REPOST to EXPOSE their true intentions. FOLLOW… pic.twitter.com/H6w3jzFjHV — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) April 22, 2024

Only last month, following a blanket death threat to Israel-supporting students on campus and the defacement of the local Hillel chapter with swastikas, protestors disrupted and shut down the spring Honors convocation ceremony. Now facing rising tensions on campus and trying to head off the cancellation of the May 4 commencement in its iconic Big House stadium, UM just released its commencement policy:

“The University of Michigan does not attempt to prevent peaceful protests or other speech protected under the First Amendment. Many ceremonies will have a designated area for protests outside the venue.

Our goal is to limit substantial disruption, ensure safety, and support a successful and celebratory event worthy of the achievements of our extraordinary graduates.”

After an initial wave of disruptive demonstrations and subsequent abrupt termination of the honors convocation, the UM administration disclosed that it was considering a “disruptive activity” policy that provided for the suspension and expulsion of students, which was found to violate the policy. UM’s leadership has yet to move forward with implementing any visible, substantive changes.

“We all must understand that, while protest is valued and protected, disruptions are not,” UM President Santo Ono wrote in a letter to the community following the shutdown of the honors convocation. “One group’s right to protest does not supersede the right of others to participate in a joyous event.” “It was painful for everyone who had gathered, and especially so for members of our Jewish community,” Ono added.

There is no doubt a growing climate of fear for Jewish students on campus. Many news accounts have detailed the intimidation, harassment, and violent rhetoric spiraling out of control at UM. Just this year alone, two federal complaints have been filed against UM for violating the civil rights of Jewish students under Title VI protections. The Anti-Defamation League gave the university a failing grade for its unwillingness to enforce policy safeguarding the security and well-being of Jewish students on campus and in the classroom.

No Arrests For Hateful Hamamy…

Salma Hamamy, a senior and president of SAFE (Students Allied for Freedom & Equality, an offshoot of SJP – Students for Justice in Palestine) posted on her Instagram (which has since been deleted), “Until my last breath, I will utter death to every single individual who supports the Zionist State, Death and more. Death and worse.”

Hamamy appears to have deleted her post, but a post showing her leading students in a chant demanding the University of Michigan divest from Israel can be seen here, as the students shout at President Santa Ono:

According to a top official at U of M, Salma Hamamy has not been investigated for hate crimes by the FBI. The university has not revoked the radical student’s Martin Luther King award, and she is still enrolled as a student at U of M. To date, Ms. Hamamy has not been arrested for hate speech.

“Ono, Ono, you can’t hide! You are funding genocide!” the protesters chant as they fill the hallways of a University of Michigan building.