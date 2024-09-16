Orphans in Uganda Make HEART BREAKING Video Thanking The Gateway Pundit Readers for Supporting NEW Charity!

In a powerful testament to unwavering faith and resilience, FaithSponsor.com was founded by January 6 political prisoner Jake Lang, who launched this inspiring initiative from within the confines of his prison cell.

Despite suffering for over 1,350 days under the oppressive grip of the Biden-Harris Regime, Jake’s dedication to justice for the Jan 6ers and charity to God’s people remains unshaken. Denied a fair trial and trapped in a two-tiered justice system, Jake has channeled his suffering into a beacon of hope for Christian orphans in Uganda and Nigeria.

Turning Adversity into Action

While Jake endures the trials of a justice system that many argue is deeply flawed, his spirit remains unbroken. From his harsh prison environment, he has managed to conceive and execute FaithSponsor.com, a charity designed to address one of the most urgent needs in the world today: the care and support of impoverished Christian orphans. This initiative represents not just a lifeline for these children but a profound act of defiance against the injustices Jake himself faces.

Bridging the Gap Between Abundance and Need

FaithSponsor.com stands as a powerful reminder of the imperative to love our neighbors, a principle at the heart of Christian teaching. Jake’s endeavor reflects a direct response to the biblical call to aid those in need, transforming the raw reality of his own suffering into a source of hope and salvation for others.

This charity provides a practical solution, offering monthly sponsorships that deliver essential aid to orphans in Uganda and Nigeria, ensuring they receive the food, clothing, and education they desperately need.

Watch the video for a special message from the orphanages to The Gateway Pundit readers ( at the 0:42 mark)

The Harsh Reality of the Orphans’ Lives

These children, stripped of their parents and facing daily hardship, live lives marked by extreme poverty. With tattered clothing and meager nutrition, their plight is a stark reminder of the URGENCY of our response. FaithSponsor.com seeks to address these critical needs, providing not only immediate relief but also investing in their future through education and Christian nurturing.

A Transparent Commitment to Efficiency

With a promise of 100% transparency, FaithSponsor.com ensures that donations are directed straight to the orphanages, cutting out any middlemen and preventing waste. This commitment allows donors to see the direct impact of their generosity, knowing that their contributions are making a real difference in the lives of these vulnerable children.

Make a Difference Today

By supporting FaithSponsor.com, you join Jake Lang in turning a personal struggle into a force for global good. Your sponsorship will help provide food, clothing, school supplies, and most importantly, the love and care that these children need to thrive. In the face of adversity and injustice, Lang’s vision offers a powerful opportunity for you to be part of a transformative effort that bridges the gap between abundance and dire need.

In a world that often overlooks the suffering of the vulnerable, FaithSponsor.com stands as a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring power of faith and compassion. Join us in this noble mission and help bring light to those who need it most.

