“Nothing Will Slow Me Down. I Will NEVER SURRENDER” – Trump Releases Statement on Attempted Shooting

President Trump on Sunday evening released a statement, notifying his supporters that he is “SAFE AND WELL” and that he “will NEVER SURRENDER” after shots rang out at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I will always love you for supporting me,” Trump said.

This is the second attempt on President Trump’s life.

Trump sent the following email to supporters, updating everyone on his situation:

There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Officials have confirmed that the gunman targeted President Trump. However, it was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his weapon.

Trump was immediately rushed to safety, and there were no injuries reported.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the White male suspect escaped in a black vehicle, but he was later arrested in Martin County.

Sean Hannity updated viewers after the attempted shooting, saying he spoke with Trump three times in the immediate aftermath of the incident: