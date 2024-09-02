News Station ‘Loses’ Feed As Former MN Gubernatorial Candidate Dr. Scott Jensen Hammers Radical Democrat Tim Walz (Video)

Dr. Scott Jensen ran against Tim Walz in the 2022 Minnesota gubernatorial race and has warned Americans about Walz’s radical and dangerous views.

Dr. Jensen was very outspoken during the COVID crisis and made national news when he spoke out about the purposely inflated COVID numbers.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, a complete radical, later threatened to take away Jensen’s medical license for speaking out against the COVID protocol.

On the last day of the Minnesota State Fair, Jensen appeared on a local news station, WCCO, and hammered Walz.

After unleashing a torrent of truth, the feed mysteriously cut. When the broadcast returned, Jensen was gone, and the network turned, ironically considering their guest, to pushing COVID boosters.

At the start of the segments, the reporter said to Jensen, “The governor has agreed to a debate on October 28th. You’re not thrilled about that.”

Jensen replied, “You and I both know that that’s a shame. Early voting starts in less than three weeks. Come on.”

The live crowd cheered Jensen’s comments leaving the reporter looking around bewildered.

“What’s happening is Tim Walz wants to have one debate as late as he can, potentially after 50% of Minnesotans have voted and say, ‘See, all the major news programs understand that I’ve had a debate.'”

“At this time, four years ago, Tim Walz had participated in four debates. He’s absolutely been shutting them down. He wants to do this one debate so far in just before Halloween, and you know that he’s actually using you to put out his message that I want to debate. He doesn’t want……”

The feed was then cut and picked back up in the newsroom where a reporter statesd “Looks like we lost that feed right there. You were just hearing from Dr. Scott Jensen, and we’re going to continue to update you online on this ongoing election. Okay, there is a new round of COVID boosters.”

Walz has been an unpopular figure at the Fair.

The Gateway Pundit reported that one of the popular stops for fair-goers during the week has been an anti-Tim Walz booth where folks can win ‘Never Walz’ prizes.