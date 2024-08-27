‘Never Walz’ Booth is Popular Stop at Minnesota State Fair

This week the Minnesota State Fair is in full swing. Among the deep fried foods, games and rides, one of the popular stops for fair-goers is an anti-Tim Walz booth where folks can win ‘Never Walz’ prizes.

According to Fox News Digital, the booth, run by Action 4 Liberty MN, has attracted long lines of people.

Action 4 Liberty leader and former Republican Minnesota state Rep. Erik Mortensen told Fox News Digital, “Our amazing supporters spin the wheel for a chance at a free T-shirt and a ‘Never Walz’ fan. We’re a nonprofit organization that promotes liberty by exposing the RINOs and Leftists when they betray liberty, and we work to mobilize our grassroots army of supporters and train them on how to wield their individual political power as effectively as possible.”

The event will run through Labor Day weekend and more than 2 million visitors are expected to attend.

Fox reports:

The “Never Walz” booth is a hot attraction on the fairgrounds, with Mortensen saying that even though they aren’t selling famed fair food, “our lines have been longer than most of the food booths.” ******** “Action 4 Liberty has been leading the effort in MN for years in exposing Gov. Walz’s thirst for power. In 2021, our state fair booth was themed ‘Never Again’ referring to Walz’ unconstitutional lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates. The booth was used to promote my ‘Never Again’ bill that would remove the governor’s ability to unilaterally declare an emergency and anoint himself the ‘King of MN.’ We Minnesotans know Walz best. He pretends to be some folksy Midwesterner, but he’s a thin-skinned, power-drunk tyrant that has destroyed our state and has repeatedly violated Minnesotan’s liberties,” Mortensen said when asked about the motivation and history behind the booth.

Social media users shared photos and videos as the never-ending lines.

The line keeps getting longer at the ‘Never Walz’ booth at the Minnesota State Fair! pic.twitter.com/Yu7LqKNlhJ — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 25, 2024

Minnesota State Fair. A line for the “Never Walz” booth but no one at the “Amy Klobuchar” booth. pic.twitter.com/yFWUfKnGGN — Sean Thornton (@SeanTho98192182) August 26, 2024