MUST SEE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Releases Moving New Ad in Support of Trump and America’s Children

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially endorsed Donald Trump for president in late August after holding several private talks with the former president.

Kennedy, in a statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to his decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”

He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy.

“The three great causes that drove me down to this race in the first place, primarily, these are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent. Now, to throw my support to President Trump, the causes were free speech, the war in Ukraine, and the war on our children,” Kennedy said.

Since his announcement, Robert Kennedy Jr. has been campaigning for President Trump across the United States.

Kennedy’s passion is his love for America’s children.

Last week Robert Kennedy Jr. released a moving video on how he plans to save America’s children and Make Amrica Healthy Again.

From the video:

Robert Kennedy Jr.: “For 19 years, I prayed every morning that God would put me in a position to end this calamity. This is a spiritual journey for me. I reached my decision through deep prayer, and I asked myself, what choices must I make to maximize my chances to save America’s children and restore national health? I felt that if I refused this opportunity, I would not be able to look myself in the mirror knowing that could have saved lives of countless children. President Trump has told me that he wants this to be his legacy. The most unifying theme for all Americans is that we all love our children. Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country and our children is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other.

Video via George Behizy.