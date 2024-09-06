The Look on His Face Says It All – Reporter Trolls Tim Walz: “Any Reaction to Your Family Saying They’re Gonna Support Former President Trump?” (VIDEO)

A reporter asked Tim Walz if he had anything to say about his family endorsing President Trump.

Tim Walz’s family in Nebraska endorsed President Trump.

The family of Kamala Harris’s running mate is backing Trump!

“Any reaction to your family saying they’re gonna support former President Trump?” a reporter asked Tim Walz.

Last week it was reported that Tim Walz’s own brother, Jeff Walz, has reportedly considered joining forces with Trump, publicly criticizing his brother as “not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

NEW: Tim Walz @GovTimWalz and @KamalaHarris are such a bad Presidential ticket that Walz’s own BROTHER is supporting Donald Trump instead. According to these FEC records, Jeff Walz, the brother of VP candidate Tim Walz, donated to President Trump’s presidential… pic.twitter.com/6wEwGo6bCu — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 30, 2024

A reporter caught Tim Walz as he was walking out of Sara’s Restaurant in Erie, Pennsylvania with a burger, onion rings, and hot fudge milkshake.

Walz looked at the reporter in shock and quickly walked away.

WATCH: