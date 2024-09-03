Look Out Bill Clinton: President Trump “Inclined” to Release of ALL of the Jeffrey Epstein Files if Re-Elected (VIDEO)

President Trump appears ready to expose all of the sick politicians, celebrities, and other powerful individuals who benefitted from notorious Democrat p*dophile Jeffrey Epstein’s connections. And one man in particular should be very nervous.

Podcaster Lex Fridman recently interviewed President Trump for approximately an hour and touched on several topics, including the 2020 election, Trump’s upcoming debate with Kamala Harris, the war in Ukraine, China, and much more. The entire discussion was made public on X earlier this afternoon.

Toward the end of the interview, Fridman decided to bring up Epstein, who died in prison under suspicious circumstances, and asked Trump if he would be willing to release all of the files related to his list of clients.

Trump responded that he was “inclined” to make them public and would have no problem doing so.

WATCH:

TRUMP: A lot of big people went to that island, but fortunately I was not one of them. FRIDMAN: It’s just very strange for a lot of people that the list of people that went to the island has not been made public. TRUMP: Yeah. It’s very interesting, isn’t it? FRIDMAN: So if you’re able to, you will (release the Epstein files)? TRUMP: I’d certainly take a look at it… But yeah, I’d be inclined to do the Epstein (release the files). I’d have no problem with it.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, several documents related to Epstein were ordered released by a judge in January and included some of his highest profile associates. This included arguably the most prominent of all: his longtime friend Bill Clinton.

The Gateway Pundit has indefatigably reported on the close ties between Epstein and Clinton for years.

Consider the following:

Epstein reportedly visited the Oval Office when Clinton was President at least 17 times.

Clinton flew on Epstein’s infamous Lolita Express multiple times.

A witness said Clinton not only spent time on Epstein’s pedophile island with Epstein and his procurer Ghislaine Maxwell but there were also two young girls present.

Clinton was photographed with his arm around one of Epstein’s sex slaves and getting a neck massage from another.

He even reportedly had an affair with Maxwell!

As our readers may recall – In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

GP previously requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.