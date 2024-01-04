BREAKING: Judge Preska Unseals Cache of Epstein Documents – At Least 40 Attachments, Perpetrators Named!

*This is a breaking story…please check back for updates*

Judge Loretta Preska on Wednesday confirmed the first names from Jeffrey Epstein’s client list of over 150 people would be released on Wednesday.

The Gateway Pundit obtained the cache of documents that was unsealed Wednesday evening.

Read it here: Court Listener

As TGP reported, Doe 107, who lives outside the United States in a culturally conservative country, has previously stated living in fear of her name being released. The law firm of Levitt & Kaizer has been actively advocating for the maintenance of redactions to protect Doe 107’s name and personally identifying information, citing the risk of physical harm in her country of residence.

Doe 107’s identity is not included in the list released on Wednesday. Her lawyer only sought clarification from the judge, aimed to understand if her exclusion from the list meant that the court had already resolved not to disclose her identity.

In July 2022, Gateway Pundit lawyers Marc Randazza and Jay Wolman of the Randazza Legal Group, along with GP General Counsel John Burns, filed a motion to intervene in the Guiffre v. Maxwell case in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

As a media intervenor, TGP requested the Court to unseal all records identifying Epstein’s Sex Clients.

You can read a copy of TGP’s brief below.

In August 2022, the federal judge overseeing the case denied Gateway Pundit’s efforts to unseal the documents.

HOWEVER, Gateway Pundit filed an appeal to the federal Second Circuit Court of Appeals, demanding that GP and the public be allowed to access the Epstein Sex Client list.

** See HERE for GP’s Opening Appellate Brief.

On February 27, 2023, a “John Doe” interested party (a person whose identity had been sealed by the court because of their affiliation with Epstein) filed a Brief opposing Gateway Pundit’s appeal and asking the Court of Appeals to deny the brief.

In August 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found hanging in his cell from his bunk bed with a prison bedsheet wrapped around his head.

Epstein, who is 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet to the top bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.