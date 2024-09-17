LISTEN: President Trump Shares Story of Second Assassination Attempt on Live X Space

President Trump is hosting a live X space, recounting the attempt on his life while he was golfing on Sunday.

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as President Trump was golfing on the 5th hole with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Officials later confirmed that the gunman, identified as 58-year-old Routh, targeted President Trump. However, it was unclear if the shots that were heard came from the gunman or the Secret Service shooting at the suspect before he was able to discharge his weapon. However, Trump said that the Secret Service agents shot first at the shooter’s barrel in the bushes.

“I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, let’s get out of here,” Trump joked.

This is the second attempt on Trump’s life in two months.

The X space began at 8 pm ET. Trump is co-hosting with cryptocurrency investor and podcast host Farokh Sarmad.

Topics of discussion range from crypto, the 2024 election, the Trump family, and the attempts on Trump’s life.

Earlier, Trump shared his personal account of the attempted shooting.

LISTEN:

Trump: I was playing golf with some of my friends. It was on a Sunday morning and very peaceful, very beautiful weather. Everything was beautiful. It was a nice place to be. And all of a sudden, we heard shots being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five, and it sounded like bullets. But what do I know about that? But Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me, and I think probably the other one, Steve is one of the people, Steve Witkoff, a great friend of mine, a great, great businessman from mostly New York and Florida, great businessman, and, more importantly, just a fantastic person. So we were in the group, and everybody just–we got into the carts, and we moved along pretty, pretty good. I was with an agent, and the agent did a fantastic there was no question that we were off that course. I would have loved to have sank that last putt, but we decided, let’s get out of here. And what the gunfire was, actually, interestingly, was a secret service agent. Barrel of an AK 47, which is a very powerful rifle, and he started shooting at the barrel, started shooting in the bushes; could only see the barrel. How good is that, right? Could only see the barrel, based on that, he started shooting, and ran toward the target, and was shooting a lot of—I mean, those were the shots we heard. The other one never got a shot off. And he ran across the street and grabbed his car, hopped into his truck or car, and amazingly, a civilian in that area saw something, and it looked very suspicious, and in the car, drove their car to the back of his truck of some kind, and took pictures of the license plate, gave them to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Bradshaw, who’s fantastic, very great Sheriff for a long time. And within a fairly short period of time, they tracked him down on the highways, pretty high speed chase, and they ended up getting him. They got him. You wouldn’t want to have somebody like that out there, you know, he dropped his gun, the AK 47, he left his gun. He left cameras behind, left a lot of things behind. So, the agent did a fantastic job. The civilian did a phenomenal job, a woman. I mean, who would think, you could take 1000 times like that, how many people would have the brainpower to follow him, and take pictures of the back of his truck, so that they end up getting him? And the key was the license, so they got the license, and after they had the license, you know, there’s all sorts of technology where they can literally pinpoint where this truck is. I never knew something like that existed, and they pinpointed him on the highway. They got him with a high speed chase. So, they got him. It was amazing, so Secret Service did a great job, and I think I can say honestly, the sheriff’s office, law enforcement, everybody really did a great job. Trending: WOW! Check Out The Bumper Sticker On Back of Would-Be-Trump Assassin Ryan Wesley Routh’s Truck!

Join the X space below: