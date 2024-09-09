WATCH: Kamala Harris Brags About Allowing Tens of Thousands of Haitians *Who Are Now Eating People’s Pets, Decapitating Ducks* to Flood Into US

A 2021 video of Kamala Harris bragging about allowing tens of thousands of Haitians into the US is making the rounds amid reports the migrants are wreaking havoc on Springfield, Ohio.

More than 20,000 Haitians are now living in Springfield, Ohio and the residents are fed up.

Springfield has a population of about 60,000 people and Haitians now make up 25% of the population.

Democrats want to take back Ohio so they have flooded parts of the state with Haitians and other illegal migrants.

The City of Springfield held a City Commission meeting last week and angry residents went off on them for doing nothing about the Haitians wreaking havoc on the community and draining resources.

The angry resident accused the government officials of getting paid to bring the hordes of Haitian illegals to the Ohio town of 60,000 people.

One resident said Haitians are running people off the road, flipping cars and decapitating ducks in the parks and eating them.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident who identified himself as a ‘social media influencer.’

Still can’t get over this Haitian dude walking around with an entire goose like it’s a freshly prepared bag of Chic-fil-a. We are so cooked. pic.twitter.com/Hgp3zwMumQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 9, 2024

“Who is getting paid? Like how much money is y’all really getting paid? Like to bring them over here, like I know it’s deeper than them,” he said.

The resident detailed other horrors of living with 20,000 illegal Haitians. He said Haitians are running people off the road and flipping cars.

Haitians are reportedly eating people’s pets.

Watch:

HEARTBREAKING testimony from a Springfield, Ohio resident reflects on how the city she knew as a little girl has changed, now feeling overrun by Haitian immigrants who, she says, show little respect for American customs or culture.

“We extended Temporary Protected Status to over 100,000 Haitian Migrants…They need support,” Border Czar Kamala Harris said in a 2021 interview with ABC’s “The View.”

WATCH: