Leftist Senator Raphael Warnock Claims Georgia’s Hand-Counted Ballot Rules Subvert Democracy (VIDEO)

The far-left Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock has claimed that rules in Georgia forcing the hand counting of ballots is a subversion of democracy.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, Warnock made the case that common sense election integrity rules are a ploy by Republicans to steal the momentum from Kamala Harris.

“The news that Georgia voters [ought to be] paying attention to is this, the fact that they are doing this, means that they know we’re winning,” Warnock said.

“They know that the momentum is with Kamala Harris, and this effort to turn the democracy on its head, so that rather than the voters picking their representatives, the folks who are running get to pick their voters, it won’t stand,” he continued.

His comments come after the Georgia Election Board passed a resolution requireing the hand counting of physical paper ballots at the precinct level to ensure it matches the total reported by the tabulators.

The new rules do not mandate the hand-count tabulation of the vote totals but rather simply the total number of physical ballots cast at each precinct.

As long reported by The Gateway Pundit, the state of Georgia is among the many states heavily affected by Democratic voter fraud, particularly in the 2020 presidential election where the state miraculously "found" the correct number of votes to ensure a Joe Biden victory.

The state's Republican Governor, Brian Kemp, has long denied the existence of voter fraud but has signed multiple bills securing the state's elections.

Back in May, he signed three major election integrity bills aimed at improving public transparency, ballot security, the scanning and posting of ballots, risk-limiting audits.

However, Donald Trump will inevitably still need a comfortable margin of victory to overcome the widespread cheating that Democrats will inevitably attempt.