VOTERGA UPDATE: Over ONE MILLION Ballot Election Records Missing in Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election

As each day goes by, more and more issues are identified with the 2020 Election in Georgia.

We keep finding more and more information that proves that the 2020 Election in Georgia and across the country was stolen.

Yesterday, Voter GA provided a press release identifying more of this information.

Three Experts Shred Fulton County 2020 Election Results,

Shatter Secretary’s Claims of Georgia Election Accuracy

ATLANTA, GA, JULY 10, 2024 – The Georgia State Election Board (SEB) heard devastating testimony from three separate experts yesterday each of whom destroyed the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s official narrative that no fraud, errors or irregularities exist in Fulton County’s 2020 General Election results.

The experts upheld claims from SEB2023-025 complainants Kevin Moncla and Joe Rossi who contended that Fulton County certified up to 58,924 votes that have no source justification. These include:

17,852 ballots with certified votes that had no ballot images which are required for vote tabulation;

20,713 ballots with certified votes have no source tabulator from which they should have originated;

3,125 double scanned and double counted ballots

17,234 unsourced ballots were batch uploaded and backfilled into election results by the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) funded Elections Group to reconcile inexplicable errors

Three well-known technology professionals with over 100 years of total technology experience independently corroborated Moncla and Rossi’s claims. All of them have testified as experts in court cases or prepared expert court case declarations in 2020 election cases. Phillip Davis, a 30+ year career IT professional specializing in image analysis, confirmed that over 3,900 ballots were double scanned in the recount and double counted in the election results. He described the methodology he used and submitted a presentation to support his analysis. Clay Parikh, a 20+ year cybersecurity expert and voting system tester who holds a top-secret clearance and many certifications, confirmed that tabulator tapes are missing for over 20,000 in-person cast ballots and that 17,800 certified recount votes have no ballot images.

VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito, a 40+ year career IT professional with 20 years of voting system research, explained how Georgia’s ballot processing flow works, what a real investigation would have uncovered, and the specific false conclusions Secretary of State legal counsel Charlene McGowan gave to the SEB at the May 7 meeting. His presentation also identified over 1,000,000 ballot election records that are missing in violation of federal and state law. These include.

380,458 missing original in-person ballot images 512,743 missing original Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA) files that authenticate the images 17,852 missing recount ballot images 17,852 missing recount SHA authentication files 20,713 original AND recount ballots are missing tabulation records 17,234 unsourced ballots were batch-uploaded into results to reconcile original count errors 16,198 unsourced uploaded ballots were needed in the results to reconcile recount errors



Attorney Harry MacDougal summarized the veracity of Moncla and Rossi’s claims and the untruthfulness of the Secretary of State’s office investigation. He called for a bonafide independent investigation and independent 2024 election monitors. He concluded that: “You cannot rely on reports given to you from the Secretary of State’s office. They are sweeping things under the rug.”

VoterGA is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization created by a coalition of citizens working to restore election integrity in Geogia. We advocate for independently verifiable, auditable, recount capable, transparent and tamper proof elections.

