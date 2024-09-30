Leftist British PM Starmer Keeps Sliding in the Polls, as Labour MP Resigns Over His ‘Sleaze, Nepotism and Avarice’ and He Is Compared To Corrupt Imelda Marcos

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is in a shambles, and he can’t quite seem to get a grip on things as he struggles to implement his disastrous policies in the Kingdom.

After failing to quash the MPs’ revolt during the Labour conference in Liverpool, now he has to deal with the fallout from British lawmaker Rosie Duffield quitting the ruling party on Saturday.

She left in protest at Starmer’s approach to child poverty and ‘his acceptance of tens of thousands of pounds of free clothing and hospitality from political donors’.

Reuters reported:

“In her resignation letter, a copy of which she gave to The Sunday Times newspaper, Duffield accused Starmer of ‘sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice’, adding: ‘I am so ashamed of what you and your inner circle have done to tarnish and humiliate our once proud party’.”

Starmer has said that he would stop accepting donations to pay for clothing for him and his wife – too little, too late, it seems.

“Duffield said she would continue to represent the city of Canterbury in southeast England as an independent lawmaker. She has been a member of parliament since 2017 and voted against Starmer becoming leader in 2020.

Starmer led the Labour Party to a sweeping victory in a July 4 election, but opinion polls suggest his personal popularity has fallen sharply with voters since he entered office.”

Duffield was one of no less than 53 Labour lawmakers who abstained in a vote this month on the proposal to remove a winter fuel subsidy from 10 million pensioners.

Duffield said that her resignation was not driven by her past disagreements with Starmer over policy towards transgender issues and how these affected women.

Starmer’s allies are trying to minimize internal strife troubling the government after the dramatic departure of Duffield.

Daily Mail reported:

“Meanwhile, Opinium research showed Sir Keir received no bounce from the Labour conference in Liverpool last week – with his favorability slumping again. He now has a net score of minus 30 – his worst ever and down from minus 26 a week ago.”

This confusion is happening after weeks of revelations about free clothes, spectacles, football ticket, concerts and even accommodation accepted by Labour frontbenchers from donors.

“However, Tory former MP Penny Mordaunt accused Sir Keir of behaving like ‘Imelda Marcos’ – the wife of Filipino dictator Ferdinand. She notoriously had a huge collection of shoes.”

In an explosive resignation letter to Sir Keir, Duffield accused the Premier of ‘hypocrisy’ over his acceptance of free gifts from donors.

“In the letter published by the Sunday Times Ms Duffield said: ‘Since the change of government in July, the revelations of hypocrisy have been staggering and increasingly outrageous. I cannot put into words how angry I and my colleagues are at your total lack of understanding about how you have made us all appear’.

She added: ‘The sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice are off the scale. I am so ashamed of what you and your inner circle have done to tarnish and humiliate our once proud party’.”

