SHAME: Labour British PM Starmer and His Hellish Government Scrap Winter Fuel Payments for 10 Million Pensioners While Freeing 1,700 Prisoners, Including Dangerous Ones

Just two months into his premiership, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has started to unveil his true face, and enact odious policies that he purposefully hid from voters.

He began yesterday (10) with a whopper, ‘mugging pensioners and freeing muggers’.

Labour MPs were ordered to ram through a ‘cruel’ raid on pensioners, while simultaneously authorizing the early release of hundreds of prisoners – in a list that includes thieves, drug dealers and even killers.

Daily Mail reported:

“In sickening scenes this morning, freed inmates celebrated by soaking themselves in champagne. One former prisoner was met by friends in a Lamborghini while another boasted that he was now a ‘lifelong Labour voter’. Just hours later, ten million pensioners were stripped of their winter fuel payments as the party forced through the controversial measure in a Commons vote.”

Sir Keir’s true agenda is now being laid bare, as neither policy was mentioned in Labour’s election manifesto.

The Labour party even strenuously denying it would take away elderly voters’ energy subsidy during the campaign.

Labour ministers did what the left does so well – blamed the decisions on the legacy left behind by the precious Conservative government.

But senior Tories have charged the Prime Minister with deliberately concealing his ‘cruel, ideological’ approach from voters before the election.

“Tory leadership contender Robert Jenrick told the Mail: ‘The reality of Sir Keir Starmer’s Britain was laid bare today. Dangerous criminals popping champagne corks as they’re freed from our jails early and on to our streets because Labour has chosen the easy way out. And Sir Keir’s lies on protecting winter fuel payments exposed, with millions of pensioners now forced to pay the price this winter’.”

Immediately, the reaction from the population is being felt, as the PM’s approval ratings slumps by 30 points in the two months since he was elected. His net approval rating fell from plus 11 in July to minus 20 this week.

“Sir Keir spent much of the day at the TUC conference in Brighton where he was given a standing ovation by union bosses as he pledged to tear up anti-strike laws and introduce a raft of new rights for workers.

Meanwhile, at prisons across the country, convicted criminals celebrated with family and friends after being freed early under a scheme to reduce overcrowding.”

And despite Labour’s assurances, we are not talking about wrongfully incarcerated angels, here.

“Dozens of killers could be among the 5,500 prisoners freed over the next few weeks – with more than 1,700 released today. Another thug who shook a baby boy so hard he left him blind has also been approved for release.”

Dozens of Labour MPs abstained on the vote about the pensioners’ fuel subsidy cuts policy – which the party itself, in 2019, warned could kill 4,000 pensioners a year.

