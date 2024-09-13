MADNESS: Deranged Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan Wants Freed Convicts to Have Priority in Housing Over Thousands of Homeless Citizens

Another day, another demented policy proposal by the Labour party rushing to destroy British society in the name of ‘social justice’.

There’s no surprise that the detestable Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan would jump on PM Keir Starmer’s bandwagon and immediately start advocating for the ‘rights’ of the thousands of released convict prisoners.

His ‘brilliant idea’: prisoners should ‘jump’ the housing queue for housing.

Yes, you read it right.

He couches his suggestion as ‘a bid to slash reoffending rates’.

As Mayor of ­London, Khan has been accused of under-delivering on house building in the capital and has now sparked furious controversy after calling for an ‘honest conversation’ about rehoming released convicts.

Daily Mail reported:

“He said ‘a certain percentage’ of prisoners should be prioritized despite rough sleeping hitting its highest level in London in a decade, with more than 1,100 people living on the city’s streets.

Mr Khan told an event hosted by The Times: ‘For us, the big challenge is there is no housing in ­London, a big shortage of housing in London.’

He said they needed ‘an honest conversation with our constituents about the ­reasons why people who have offended and come out of prison may need to jump in the queue to get housing to avoid them ­re­offending again’.”

In an indecent show of just how much Labour was ‘putting honest people last’, when asked whether newly-­released prisoners should ‘jump the queue’, the Mayor said was not ashamed of saying they should.

“‘A certain percentage. Yeah, it’s the honest conversation we’ve got to have with people across our respective cities to explain the reason we’re doing this.’”

A spokesman for Khan tried to clarify that while ­‘London families in need must be prioritized for council homes’, temporary accommodation should be found for prisoners ‘in a small number of cases’.

The central government of the Kingdom followed suit, as Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that ‘inmates who were homeless on release could be temporarily placed in taxpayer-funded hotels if there was not enough space in bail hostels and other forms of accommodation’.

