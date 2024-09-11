Kamala’s Debate Lies & Disinformation: Harris Repeats Debunked J6 killed Officers Meme

The debate between America’s President Donald J. Trump and the Democrat elite’s backroom deal candidate Kamala Harris happened last night.

The biased moderators were falling over themselves to cherry-pick Trump’s answers and statements, and their questions were incredibly biased in favor of Harris.

But one small lie that Harris repeated, and which has been repeatedly debunked, is that police officers died during the January 6th protest on Capitol Hill.

Here’s the clip of Harris repeating this lie that left-wing elites and media outlets keep alive after nearly four years of being debunked:

Here is the key phrase that Harris utters in the first 30 seconds of the clip:

“I was at the Capitol on January 6th. I was the Vice President-elect and I was also an acting Senator. I was there. And on that day, the President of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation’s Capitol, to desecrate our nation’s Capitol, on that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured and some died.”

No officers died on January 6th.

The media has lied repeatedly about the death of Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick was a Capitol Police officer who died the day after January 6th for personal medical reasons that were unrelated to January 6th.

The New York Times lied about Sicknick, originally saying that his head had an open ‘gash’ due to being hit with a fire extinguisher thrown by protesters.

That was a NYT lie. Sicknick had no such injuries.

Then the New York Times said that Sicknick died from ‘bear spray’ that was used by protesters, and somehow not from the tear gas used by Capitol Police.

Federal prosecutors brought charges against protesters Julian Khater and George Tanios blaming them for Sicknick’s death, first claiming he was killed by a fire extinguisher to the head, and then blaming the bear spray. Khater took a plea deal for 7 years in prison where he admitted to using bear spray on officers, including Brian Sicknick.

That was also a NYT lie. Sicknick’s autopsy revealed that there was no irritation in his lungs consistent with having inhaled gas.

The Sicknick autopsy showed that he died from natural causes.

The medical examiner said there “was no evidence of internal or external injuries.”

Dishonest media outlets like CNN and the Washington Post continue to try and blame Sicknick’s death on “stress” causing strokes, the day after the protest.

Cynical left-wing politicians originally tried to blame the deaths of pro-Trump protesters, including some like Rosanne Boyland who may have been beaten to death by Capitol Police, and Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by hidden plain-clothed Capitol Police who gave no verbal warnings before opening fire, on the pro-Trump protesters.

Elites then tried to blame the death of Brian Sicknick on protesters.

Sicknick was given a funeral in the Capitol, where his body laid in state. Biden went to the funeral. The implied sacrifice for ‘democracy’ was all political theater that relied on the quality of the New York Times’ original reporting by partisan hacks Marc Santora, Megan Specia, and Mike Baker, which was a bad bet.

Repeated media outlets: NPR, Rolling Stone, Daily Mail, NYT, WashPost, Newsweek, all kept lying about the death of Brian Sicknick.

When that lie was revealed and firmly debunked, they now try to blame protesters from January 6th for the July suicides of two Capitol Police officers Gunther Hashida and Kyle DeFreytag.

The corrupt lying left-wing media keeps trying to find a dead body to defame and blame January 6th protesters for violence.

This lie is part of the disinformation campaign the left has used against America as it relates to the 2020 election, and part of what angered the group of people protesting “Stop the Steal” on January 6th. This lie makes a martyr out of the Capitol Police who were abusing protesters, shooting rubber bullets into the face of protesters who were trapped in the crowd, and the same Capitol Police who beat Rosanne Boyland to death.

The same Capitol Police whose plainclothed agents like Mike Byrd shot Ashli Babbitt without giving her any warning or command to stop-or-they-would-shoot.

The left set the original narrative frame on January 6th: they lied and said it was a violent insurrection by seditionists who were going to kill Mike Pence and install Donald Trump as God-Emperor. In reality, there were tens of thousands of patriots who came to Washington to lawfully protest a stolen election and were then led by undercover federal agents to the Capitol where they were brutally attacked by Capitol Police and defended themselves. When the Capitol Police retreated and left the doors open, protesters went inside the building and then left.

When the facts of January 6th didn’t fit the left-wing narrative, they just lied to make martyrs where there were none. When those fairy tales are debunked, ideologues like Kamala Harris simply persist in repeating them even louder.

These basic historical lies, easily debunked even by left-wing media outlets that sheepishly report that they were wrong about Sicknick’s death and typically omit and ignore the history of lies they previously published, are also matched the basic life stories of the two main candidates.

Harris rose to prominence as San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s mistress. Trump rose to prominence by making billion dollar real estate deals that gave work to thousands of people.

Harris started her career as a leftist hypocritically jailing 2,000 pot smokers and viciously persecuting courageous pro-life activists for undercover journalism. Trump started his career turning loans and gifts of millions of dollars from his father into billions in assets.