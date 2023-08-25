Officer Mike Byrd Who Shot and Killed Ashli Babbitt in Cold Blood inside the US Capitol Is Promoted to Captain

On January 6, 2021, US veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt was shot in cold blood by Capitol Police Lt. Mike Byrd inside the US Capitol.

In July 2021 The Gateway Pundit was first to confirm that Lt. Mike Byrd was Ashli Babbit’s killer.

Lt. Byrd killed Ashli Babbitt in cold blood on Jan. 6 inside the US Capitol.

Another woman and Trump supporter, Rosanne Boyland, was killed by Capitol Police outside the US Capitol. Her body was then dragged through the US Capitol.

Ashli Babbitt was gunned down in cold blood inside the US Capitol. She was 98 pounds and posed no threat and had no weapons.

Mike Byrd also had a habit of leaving his loaded gun in US Capitol restrooms.

In August 2021, Lt. Mike Byrd was exonerated for killing Ashli Babbitt in cold blood. He gave no warning, he ran from the scene of the crime, and he shot an unarmed woman dead who posed no threat.

Lt. Mike Byrd was reportedly NEVER INTERVIEWED before he was exonerated for killing Ashli Babbitt.

Judicial Watch released documents that revealed the US Air Force spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to House Mike Byrd in a “distinguished visitor suite” after he murdered Ashli Babbitt in cold blood.

Today RollCall reported that Lt. Mike Byrd was promoted to Captain.

The Capitol Police are poised to promote a lieutenant who shot and killed a pro-Trump rioter on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as an officer who vividly testified before a House select committee about the violence she encountered during that attack. Michael Byrd, who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to break into the Speaker’s Lobby, will be promoted to captain, according to an internal announcement reviewed by CQ Roll Call that lists more than 30 employees moving up the ranks on Sunday. And Caroline Edwards, who recounted how she was knocked unconscious and described the environment at the Capitol that day as a “war zone” with officers bleeding and throwing up, will be promoted to sergeant. A spokesperson said the department doesn’t discuss specific personnel matters but that “the promotional process is competitive and equitable” and the promotions “were well earned across the Department to include multiple Captains, Lieutenants, and Sergeants.”

The liars, killers, and thugs are in charge now. Act accordingly.